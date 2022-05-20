‘Observing Fullerton’ Podcast Episode #10: Election Discussion feat. Jodi Balma

In the tenth episode of “Observing Fullerton,” Urooj Naveed interviews Jodi Balma, host of A Slice of Orange podcast and political science professor at Fullerton College. This will serve as a resource guide on the upcoming June 7 primary election, how to do more research on the candidates and what are the biggest issues at stake. She discusses where to get voting information, which elections are going to be one and done this June, explains the County Board of Education, and much more.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch the interview on YouTube.

The links to the information that were talked about are below:

OC Registrar of Voters: www.ocvote.gov.

Jodi’s Ballot Guide: www.ocballotguide.com.

The League of Women Voters of Orange County voter’s guide: www.votersedge.org/en/ca.

If you’re a Democrat or lean that way – check out the OC Dem endorsements: www.orangecountydemocrats.com.

If you’re a Republican or lean that way – check out the OC Republican endorsements: www.ocgop.org.

Local media coverage: www.voiceofoc.org, www.fullertonobserver.com, www.orangejuiceblog.com.

