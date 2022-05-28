Fox Fullerton Celebrates 97th Birthday

Fullerton California in 1925. It was the Roaring Twenties. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby was published. Chesterfield Cigarettes began marketing to women. Hormel introduced Spam.

Fullerton, along with the rest of America, was in the middle of fast growth and enthusiastic consumerism. Fullerton’s changing landscape brought tidy groves of Valencia oranges that replaced the wild mustard fields. Pumpjacks became more prevalent around town as oil drilling that started decades prior peaked in the 1920s.

Vaudeville and silent moviegoing was on the rise, and the Fox Theatre was finished perfectly timed in 1925 to accommodate the community. On May 27, 1925, this glamorous new venue was dedicated by one of the biggest stars of the silent film era, Mary Pickford.

Happy 97th Anniversary to the Fox Fullerton Theatre!

As part of celebrating the Fox’s 97th birthday, we thought we’d give everyone a sneak peek at the rendering for new restrooms as part of this phase. The great designers at the DLR Group have come up with very elegant and cool finishes that everyone will appreciate once completed this year. Construction on these begin in July.

