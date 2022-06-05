Photos from ‘Fullerton: Art Town’ Opening Reception

The Fullerton Museum Center opened its latest exhibit “Fullerton: Art Town” on Friday, June 3. This exhibit showcases the past, present, and future of art, art organizations, galleries, events, and independent artists from our diverse community. Featured artists include Aimee Aul, Katherine England, Jose Lozano, work by Florence Arnold, the Magoski Arts Colony, and many more. Here are some photos from the opening reception by Fernando Guerrero.
“Fullerton: Art Town” is on display through August 7. The Fullerton Museum Center is located at 301 N. Pomona Ave. For hours, directions, and admission, visit www.fullertonmuseum.com.
Categories: Arts
