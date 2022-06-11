March for Our Lives Rally June 11 at Hillcrest Park

In conjunction with the hundreds of March for Our Lives rallies happening across the country today (June 11) in support of common sense gun control legislation, there will be a rally at 12pm at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton (1200 N Harbor Blvd). Attendees will gather on the Harbor side of the park near the fountain.
Categories: Local News
