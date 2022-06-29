Community Celebrates Pacific Drive Park Renovations

Neighbors and community leaders gathered at Pacific Drive Park on June 28 for a grand re-opening of this newly-renovated park.

This event was the culmination of years of advocacy and planning from community leaders.

“It’s been nine years of our families advocating, going to commission [meetings], school district meetings, going to City Council meetings and staying late with our children,” community leader Egleth Nuncci said. “This is a big win for our community. When my daughter was 3 years old we came to this park and it was and ugly, sad park, and she did not enjoy it. But our legacy is to give all the future generations a beautiful and well-deserved, safe, and clean park. This is the park that all of our children deserve.”

The park renovations were designed with input from those who live in the neighborhood and funded by the City with additional help from the federal Community Development Block Grant Fund (CDBG) and a grant from St. Jude Medical Center.

The improvements include new playground equipment, concrete walkways, new exercise equipment, a new basketball court, and new benches and picnic tables.

Present at the opening were City Councilmembers, Parks and Rec Staff, the Fire Chief, Police Chief, a representative from State Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, and many families from the neighborhood.

Mayor Fred Jung spoke about the blight and disrepair the park had fallen into prior to renovations, and that it was “in desperate need of a makeover.”

“This park and its opening is just a beginning,” Jung said. “We can take a deep breath and welcome this fresh start.”

Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, attendees enjoyed a performance by Ballet Folklorico Monte Alban, as well as pizza and refreshments.

Pacific Drive Park is located at 222 Pacific Drive adjacent to Pacific Drive Elementary School and the Hunt Branch Library.

