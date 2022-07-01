Arts

Art Walk Events at Blanquel and FMC July 1

Blanquel Popular Art in Downtown Fullerton will host an Art Walk event on Friday, July 1 from 5-10pm. The event will feature displays by local artists in a family-friendly environment. Blanquel Popular Art is located at 109 S. Harbor Blvd in Downtown Fullerton.

Photo by Jesse La Tour

Meanwhile, the Fullerton Museum Center will host its own Art Walk event from 6-10 with free admission to its current exhibit entitled “Fullerton: Art Town” featuring work by dozens of local artists. Also, from 7-9:30pm FMC will host a free “Light the Mic” poetry and music event. The Fullerton Museum Center is located at 301 N. Pomona Ave. in Downtown Fullerton.

Photo by Fernando Guerrero.

