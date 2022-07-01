Art Walk Events at Blanquel and FMC July 1

Blanquel Popular Art in Downtown Fullerton will host an Art Walk event on Friday, July 1 from 5-10pm. The event will feature displays by local artists in a family-friendly environment. Blanquel Popular Art is located at 109 S. Harbor Blvd in Downtown Fullerton.

Meanwhile, the Fullerton Museum Center will host its own Art Walk event from 6-10 with free admission to its current exhibit entitled “Fullerton: Art Town” featuring work by dozens of local artists. Also, from 7-9:30pm FMC will host a free “Light the Mic” poetry and music event. The Fullerton Museum Center is located at 301 N. Pomona Ave. in Downtown Fullerton.

Related