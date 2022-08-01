Happening This Week: August 1-7

Here are some events happening in Fullerton during the week of August 1-7:

Tuesday, August 2

• Fullerton City Council Meeting (5:30pm): Agenda items include: City Manager Temporary Contract Award Authority, Opioid Litigation Update, Contract Amendment and Update to Housing Element. Fullerton City Hall Council Chambers. 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton. Members of the public can access meetings streamed live online at https://fullerton.legistar.com, on Spectrum Cable Channel 3 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.

• National Night Out with Fullerton Police (5-7pm): The community is invited. There will be hot dogs, K9-unit, SWAT, emergency vehicles, music and more. Downtown Fullerton Plaza. 125 E Wilshire Ave.

Wednesday, August 3

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Outdoor Yoga at the Muckenthaler (6pm-7pm): Enjoy a yoga class on the spacious lawn of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. Feel the breeze, and listen to the birds as you gently flow in nature. This is an all levels class so don’t worry if you can’t touch your toes. Donation recommended. Bring a mat, water and a blanket. Cost: Whatever you care to donate. 1201 W Malvern Ave.

Thursday, August 4

• Downtown City Plaza Market (4:30-8:30pm): Delicious food & live music to enjoy. Fullerton Museum Plaza. 125 E. Wilshire Ave. Musical performance by Deke Dickerson.

• “What Happens to a Community in a Media Desert?” (7pm): Democrats of North Orange County virtual monthly meeting. Featuring guest speakers: Josh Newman (State Senator), Jonathan Dobrer (Fullerton Observer writer), Saskia Kennedy (Fullerton Observer owner), Urooj Naveed (Fullerton Observer podcaster), Norberto Santana, Jr. (Voice of OC publisher). RSVP: Linktr.ee/DemsofNOC.

• Concert at the Muckenthaler Feat. The Moanin’ Frogs (7:30-9:30pm): These six saxophonists take the listener on a voyage through time and across the world, performing music on the Golden Records aboard the Voyager spacecraft, as well as other pieces worthy of sending into space on a new Golden Record. $30 general, $20 student, $15 member. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. To learn more call (714) 738-6595 or e-mail info@themuck.org.

Friday, August 5

• Light the Mic Art Walk @ Fullerton Museum Center (7-10pm): Music, art, and poetry. Guest host and featured poet Heather Pease. This also closing weekend of the exhibit Fullerton: Art Town.

• Summer Concert in the Park Feat. Gypsy Dreams (Tribute to Fleetwood Mac) 6:30pm-8:30pm: Free, family-friendly concerts. Food available from The Family Pizza Truck and Scooters Icecream Truck. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and come out for an evening of great music! Fullerton Sports Complex. 560 Silver Pine St.

Saturday, August 6

• Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Open House (9am-12noon): Learn new things, sharpen your existing skills, develop new skills while making new friends. Find mental, physical, and social stimulation. Ruby Gerontology Center, California State University, Fullerton. 800. N. State College Blvd. Please RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/yuukynan. Call (657) 278-4012 or email: olli.membership@gmail.com. OLLI web site: https://olli.fullerton.edu/OLLI.

Sunday, August 7

• Women’s Club of Fullerton presents Natural Health & Beauty Expo (11am to 3:30pm): Speaker Topics include: Improve Your Wellbeing, The Benefits of Joy & Dance, Improving Your Emotional State, Breathing Techniques, Therapeutic Riding, Joy, Energy & the Law of Attraction, Ecological Awakening, and Vibing to the Beat. Includes a healthy light lunch, vendors, and drawings. For more info and a list of vendors see wcof.club/health-and-beauty-expo-2022. Please bring school supply donations for the Tecate Orphanage in Mexico. Elks Lodge 1400 Elks View Ln., Fullerton.

