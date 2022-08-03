The Downtown Report: August Edition

Days/Nights of Music

Here are some downtown locations where you can find live music. Rather than list all the websites please just do a search on the name for more info.

• The Olde Ship continues its tradition of live music Friday nights and the first and third Tuesday of every month, plus you will often hear acoustic rock and blues on Saturdays. All shows start at 7pm.

• Bourbon Street has acoustic open mic nights on Wednesday from 7 to 10pm. Be there at 6pm to sign up.

• The Continental Room has live music every week now, so check their site for updated info.

• The Back Alley has DJs much of the time and has live music on Sundays.

• The Twisted Vine has live music on the first and third Wednesdays of every month from 6:30 to 8:30pm starting with Marc Gonzales on August 3.

• The Night Owl continues to have music on their outdoor patio, and they also have an open mic policy. Head over in person to get connected, to sign up to get more info.

• Joe’s Bar has live music on the third Sunday of every month from 4 to 8pm.

• Ziings Bar has DJs play a mix of goth and dark 80s music Thursday and Bad Bunny inspired mix of Reggaeton Friday hours are 10pm to 2am.

• The Muckenthaler Cultural Center features Country music with The Moanin’ Frogs saxophone band on August 4. TAKE3 performs pop hits, Americana, oldies, and more on August 18, and The Orange Empire Chorus performs on August 25. All performances begin at 7:30pm.

• The Fullerton Downtown Plaza continues a schedule of live music every Thursday during the Fullerton Market from 6:30 to 8:30pm.

• Summer Concerts In The Park series at The Fullerton Sports Complex at 560 Silver Pine Street is coming up soon. The location is just off Bastanchury between Harbor and Brea Boulevard, and it all begins Friday August 5 with Gypsy Dreams. A tribute to Fleetwood Mac by Stone Soul will be on August 12; they are a classic soul and Motown tribute band. August 19 is Bubba & The Big Bad Blues. All shows are also from 6:30 to 8:30pm. Bring your own picnic blanket or chair.

Coming Soon

The long wait is over. Kalaveras Inc. posted a public notice of application for ownership change at the former Slidebar location at 120 E Commonwealth a while back. Some of you will recall The Hub and The Reagan Years before they became The Slidebar, one of the few places left downtown for live music. The new restaurant will feature Mexican cuisine and the comments so far have been positive from those who have eaten at their other locations including nearby Whittier and Chino Hills. They will soon also have a new location in Orange. Welcome to our downtown, we’ll keep an eye on the place and let everyone know when the opening happens. Not sure about any live music yet but bright colors and music will be in the mix and even some Cumbia music will be on the playlist. Wow.

New in Town

Huge news concerning what many of you know as the Williams Company building, and we have heard the upstairs is in the development stage to become a spectacular addition to our downtown; details to come.

In addition to Kalaveras, work has begun and Milk and Cookies is arriving soon next to Let it Brie at the former

Roadkill location, 119 E Commonwealth. BTW, the barbershop next door has moved to 112 North Harbor. Seemed like CHA20 was always busy yet All About Pho is taking over their location on the southeast corner of Harbor and Chapman.

Construction of Hope House is moving right along. As mentioned in the April 13 edition of The Observer, this multi family residence will house 16 to 20 survivors of domestic violence for up to 24 months, at no cost. We Love Fullerton, always lending a helping hand.

Make a new plan, Stan. Hop on the bus, Gus

Having a mom who grew up in San Francisco meant we rode public transportation when we visited the City, and she continued to do so even when moving to Southern California, but most Fullerton residents have no clue. There was an info tent at our Transportation Center and it’s pretty simple. OCTA has a site with a trip planner so you can find the route you need, check the schedules, and pay in advance. If not, you can buy a ticket on the bus or use their mobile app. I walked on, inserted a dollar bill in the machine just inside the door, and made it to the Thursday Fullerton Market in less than 5 minutes on Route 26, Commonwealth Ave. Even with gas prices dropping it’s worth checking out.

Photo Quiz



