Quilts of Valor Given to Veterans

Stitch by stitch. Thread by thread. Colorful pieces of fabric are woven together by loving hands to create a comforting quilt for our most valiant warriors.

Quilts of Valor was born of a dream. A mother with a son in Iraq had the idea of him being comforted by a handmade quilt. Since 2003, over a quarter of a million quilts have been awarded to veterans across the country, all stitched by volunteers, all created to honor those who have fought for our freedom.

On July 25, several deserving veterans were each awarded a Quilt of Valor by the North Cities Quilt Guild at the Placentia Presbyterian Church. Quilts of Valor were awarded to these veterans:

• Steve Duran, La Mirada

• Eugene Madrid, Brea

• Robert Garoutte, Anaheim hills

• Joe Ruiz, Placentia

• Jim Vanry, Anaheim

• Greg Young, Yorba Linda

A quilt was also presented to one WWII Veteran, Arnold Terry, who was unable to attend.

For more information about the Quilt of Valor Foundation or to nominate someone visit www.QOVF.org. To learn more about North Cities Quilt Guild: www.northcitiesquiltguild.org.

