Zombie Flash Mob Thrills Fullerton Retirement Community

A festive Halloween party at the retirement community got a jolt of ghastly energy when a dozen or more Fullerton Flashers broke out into a choreographed dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” song. Similar to the famous music video, the dancers looked the part with pale faces, fake blood and other makeup effects.

“The audience gets such a kick out of it,” says Jeanette Reese, instructor for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). OLLI is a Cal State Fullerton program that allows retired or semi-retired people to enroll in more than 100 courses to continue learning in a classroom setting.

“Exercise is good for us and the only one that generates new brain cells is dancing to a beat,” says Reese who leads the program’s flash mob.

“We like to party here and whether you’re a kid or an older adult, the spooky fun and spirit of Halloween is ageless,” says Christina Aguilar, life enrichment director at Morningside of Fullerton. The Fullerton Flashers range in age from their 60s to 90s and perform around Orange County throughout the year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related