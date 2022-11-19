Quilt Guild members sewing for charities

Quilt Guild members sewing quilts for various charities we supported throughout the year. The Guild donated 158 quilts, 67 pillow cases, and 119 placements to various organizations in Orange County.

The members of the Quilt Guild like to share their fabric art projects with those who need something personal to warm their spirits. North Cities Quilt Guild was founded in 1996 and meets on the fourth Monday evening of the month. Well known fiber artists are invited to speak at these meetings and member share their work as well as help aspiring quilters to learn new techniques and tricks to improve their products.

The meetings are held at the Placentia Presbyterian Church in the Key Center located at 849 North Bradford Ave, Placentia. Guests are welcome at Quilt Guild meetings which begin at 6:30pm and end at 9pm. Please check their website for additional information. www.northcitiesquiltguild.org

