Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Collision

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 9:54 AM, Fullerton Police Officers responded to the intersection of Commonwealth Ave and State College Blvd regarding a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger car.
Upon arrival, a 27-year-old male motorcyclist was found laying in the roadway with significant injuries. He was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced deceased.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound on Commonwealth Ave in the intersection with a green light, waiting to make a southbound turn on State College Blvd once traffic cleared. While in the intersection, a Toyota Camry, driven by an 82-year-old male, entered the intersection northbound on State College Blvd, colliding with the motorcycle. The collision with the motorcycle caused the Toyota to run off the roadway and strike a tree.
The 82-year-old male driver sustained moderate injuries and he was transported to a local trauma center. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors in the collision.
This investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this fatal traffic collision is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Feaster at (714) 738-6812. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but subscriptions keep us printing, distributing, and posting the paper. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Local News
Leave a Reply