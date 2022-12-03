Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Collision

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 9:54 AM, Fullerton Police Officers responded to the intersection of Commonwealth Ave and State College Blvd regarding a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger car.

Upon arrival, a 27-year-old male motorcyclist was found laying in the roadway with significant injuries. He was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound on Commonwealth Ave in the intersection with a green light, waiting to make a southbound turn on State College Blvd once traffic cleared. While in the intersection, a Toyota Camry, driven by an 82-year-old male, entered the intersection northbound on State College Blvd, colliding with the motorcycle. The collision with the motorcycle caused the Toyota to run off the roadway and strike a tree.

The 82-year-old male driver sustained moderate injuries and he was transported to a local trauma center. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors in the collision.

This investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this fatal traffic collision is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Feaster at (714) 738-6812. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

