Happening December

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton.

The Commission to End Homelessness meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm.

This meeting will be held IN PERSON. Arriving early to park is encouraged due to road construction. Commission to End Homelessness In-Person Meeting. County Administration South (CAS) Building, County Conference Center, Room 104/106, 425 West Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701-4599 Meetings are broadcast live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCefbduRATllUBsne8nn8tJA The agenda and parking information can be found on our website: Commission to End Homelessness | Orange County CEO’s Office (ocgov.com)

thurs, fri, sat, sun through DECEMBER 23 • Santa Claus kidnapped by Martians!: Maverick Theater: This holiday season join Santa on a madcap adventure in outer space! Performed with a light hearted style that is suitable for children and even cranky adults, this show is restricted to ages 5 and up. $30/$15 (kids under 10) 110 E Walnut Ave, unit B, Fullerton (714) 526-7070 mavericktheater.com

mon, tues,wed through DECEMBER 20 • 8pm: The MistleTones: Maverick Theater: Join us as The MistleTones ring in the Christmas season with their own brand of hilarious holiday fun. Tickets $25 110 E Walnut Ave, unit B, Fullerton (714) 526-7070 mavericktheater.com

thurs, fri, sat DECEMBER 8, 9, & 10 • 2pm & 8pm Fall Dance Theatre: Momentum: CSUF choreographers and dancers explore the complexity of dance, capturing our humanity and bringing joy through movement. “To dance is to be out of yourself. Larger, more beautiful, more powerful. This is power, it is glory on earth and it is yours for the taking” — Agnes De Mille $14 CSUF Little Theatre 800 N. State College Blvd, Fullerton Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office (657) 278-3371

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 • 8pm: University Band $5 CSUF Meng Concert Hall 800 N State College Blvd, Fullerton (657) 278-3371

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 • 7:30pm: Holiday Choral Concert The Fullerton College Men’s Chorale has a tradition of camaraderie. The Men’s Chorale performs both on and off campus and provides students an opportunity to perform a broad range of music from a variety of genres. Adult $10, Child $5 Fullerton College Campus Theatre 321 East Chapman Ave Fullerton (714) 992-7142 music@fullcoll.edu

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 • 3pm & 8pm: Deck the Hall at CSUF! Join conductors Kimo Furumoto, Robert Istad and Christopher Peterson as they ring in the holidays with the University Singers, Concert Choir, Titan Men’s Chorus, Women’s Choir and the University Symphony Orchestra. The performance features carols and holiday favorites plus familiar sing-alongs. $30 CSUF Meng Concert Hall 800 N State College Blvd, Fullerton (657) 278-3371

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15 • 7:30pm: Darden Christmas Concert It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Share your holidays with the Dardens enjoying an evening of fun and folly as they perform classic Christmas yuletide carols and contemporary holiday songs. Darden may frost the night with a few original Christmas tunes. Here’s to a merry and magical season as we celebrate Christmas together! $30 The Muckenthaler Cultural Center 714-738-6595 info@themuck.org 1201 W. Malvern Ave, Fullerton

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 • 7:30pm: Hawaiian Christmas Concert with Jim Kimo West Grammy winner Jim Kimo West is recognized as one of the world’s top “slack key” guitarists and brings his own unique musical perspective to this great acoustic guitar tradition. Join Kimo and special guests for a night of soothing Hawaiian slack key Christmas songs and hula! Let Kimo’s “nahenahe” sound be the soundtrack for your holidays! $30 The Muckenthaler Cultural Center 714-738-6595 info@themuck.org 1201 W. Malvern Ave, Fullerton

It is that time of year again the 2022 Christmas bike parade will be this Saturday. This is our 7th year we have done this and every year it gets bigger. We will meet at 6 pm at 501 N Cornell in the parking lot of the optometry building. We will be leaving the lot at 6:30 and heading out to spread holiday cheer and joy throughout the neighborhood. Please light up your bikes and celebrate with us. Adults and children are welcome if you do have children please keep an eye on them as we ride, there are cars still in the neighborhood so please be careful. The ride is approximately 30-45 minutes long and winds through all the streets of the neighborhood.

CSUF Center for Autism, Fraternity Help Create Holiday Joy for Children with Disabilities

To help children with disabilities celebrate the holidays, Cal State Fullerton’s Center for Autism, Sigma Pi fraternity members and Orange County nonprofit No Limits Creative Arts are hosting a holiday party Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2:30-5 p.m. at the Titan Student Union. Learn more about CSUF’s Center for Autism and Sigma Pi fraternity chapter.

Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.

Bitter old cat lady podcast Although Bitter Old Cat Lady is an anonymous blogger/podcaster, her fans have asked for a live podcast. She will be recording an episode (masked of course) at a local Fullerton restaurant, D’vine on Sunday, December 18 at 11 AM.

