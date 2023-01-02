Eva Arevalos-Morales retires after 39 years working for the City of Fullerton

The City of Fullerton would like to thank Eva Arevalos-Morales, who retired at the end of 2022, for 39 years of service. Her dedication to public service spans across multiple departments at the city, including six years in the Parks and Recreation Department, four years in Public Works, and twenty-nine years in the City Manager’s Office.

She will be remembered for her vast institutional knowledge and guidance to the elected city council members. Eva’s expertise with event planning was greatly appreciated in the creation of many City-sponsored events like Tommy Lasorda Day.

Eva also helped develop Fullerton’s relationships with Morelia, Fukui, and Yongjin via her involvement in the Sister Cities International program.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to work for the city I grew up in. I met so many devoted co-workers and wonderful people from our business and non-profit organizations. I will miss the everyday interaction with everyone for sure,” Eva said.

If anyone would like to send a memory or note, they can send to: evaamorales67@gmail.com

When asked what she will be doing now Eva said, “Be on my own schedule, visit mom more often, be there for my kids, grandkids, and many close friends, volunteer at church, and travel.”

Eva will be greatly missed and we wish her the best of luck in retirement.

