Fentanyl Awareness Concert Free at Fullerton Plaza

Set Free Church is at it again, bringing awareness to the dangers of illicit fentanyl in Fullerton. The group is holding a Fentanyl Awareness Concert at The Plaza in Fullerton, located at 121 E Wilshire Blvd, Fullerton, Ca on January 7 from noon to 6pm. This event is geared towards families, youth, those in early recovery, and families who have lost a loved one to drug addiction or overdose.

In September 2022, Anthony “Elvis” Beltran, a representative of the Set Free Church, held a similar event in Fullerton to bring fentanyl awareness to youth. The event was successful and was picked up by the major networks in Los Angeles, spreading awareness to others unable to attend. Beltran recognizes this is a dangerous time for our youth and is dedicated to warning and educating them. ” We have to work together to save our kids. Our only goal is to raise awareness of the dangers of street drugs, specifically Fentanyl,” says Beltran.

Beltran’s began a 2022 collaboration with Inspire 2 Inspire and Voices for Awareness / Facing Fentanyl to help spread prevention and help save families from the devastation fentanyl poisoning is taking on so many Americans. Together the three advocates are donating life-saving naloxone kits to schools as part of this event. Founder of Inspire 2 Inspire, Michael Fiore, and Andrea Thomas, Executive Director of Voices for Awareness, will be guest speakers at the event.

Beltran is in recovery and see’s the importance of sharing lived experiences and encouraging others to “keep going” on their roads to recovery. “The people throwing this event are in recovery or have lost someone to Fentanyl poisoning or drug addiction. We want those still struggling to know they are not alone, and we want those affected by the loss of someone to know that we grieve with them,” said Beltran.

This is a FREE event for everyone. Bands include The Burritos Band, a Sublime tribute band, The Not So Anonymous band, and Set Free’s own Migs Whiskey! Food, prizes, resources, recovery experts, Narcan training, vendors, and live bands!

Date: Saturday, January 7th

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm

Location: The Plaza in Fullerton

121 E Wilshire Blvd, Fullerton, Ca.

Reach out to the coordinator of the event

Anthony Beltran: (657)358-2028 or Pastor of Set Free Church, Phil “The Chief” Aguilar (714) 400-4573

