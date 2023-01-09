Fullerton Arboretum achieves highest level of accreditation for the second time

Fullerton Arboretum received its first accreditation as a Level IV arboretum in October 2017 and again in 2022. This is the highest level awarded by ArbNet, an organization that recognizes arboreta from around the globe at various levels of development, capacity, and professionalism. An ArbNet accreditation is valid for five years. It is one of three arboreta in California and one of 39 arboreta in the world to achieve this level.

The accreditation is validation of the hard work and dedication that has been put into this botanical garden by countless volunteers, interns, employees, advocates, board members, guests and residents since its inception in 1972.

ArbNet described the Fullerton Arboretum as, “… a 26-acre botanical garden with a collection of plants from around the world, located on the northeast corner of the California State University, Fullerton campus in Fullerton. It is the largest botanical garden in Orange County, with a collection of over 4,000 unique plant species. The garden provides a learning space for students at California State University, Fullerton, and schools from Orange and Los Angeles counties, as well as a recreation space for the community, and is a tourism destination.

The Arboretum’s garden paths wander through four major collections: Cultivated, Woodlands, Mediterranean, and Desert Collections. Highlights include Southern California native vegetation, Rare Fruit Grove, historic Citrus and Avocados, Channel Islands Garden, an extensive Cycad Collection, Conifer Collection, Palm Grove, Subtropical Collection, Community Gardens, and a Children’s Garden.

In addition to the gardens, the Arboretum is home to The Heritage House, an Eastlake Victorian-style structure, built in 1894 that showcases the family life and medical practice of the 1890s. The garden is also home to The Orange County Agricultural and Nikkei Heritage Museum, which highlights the region’s agricultural history as well as the contributions of the local Japanese American community and other pioneering farmers.”

