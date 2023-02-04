In partnership with County of Orange, Fullerton opened a temporary cold weather homeless shelter at the currently vacant gym building in Independence Park on February 1.

Councilmember Ahmad Zahra said, “I had a chance to visit and meet with the team to learn more about some of the safety protocols and services provided and feel confident in the operations. I have also conveyed to the county board of supervisors our willingness to work with the county and other cities towards a long term winter shelter solution in the future in a more appropriate location than a park.”

“I especially want to thank Fullerton Police Department Chief Dunn for his leadership on this effort. While this is just a temporary solution, we need to continue our commitment towards long term mental health, substance abuse recovery and low income housing if we are to end homelessness.”

The shelter will only operate from February 1 to March 31 and is managed by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) in cooperation with the HOPE Center and Fullerton Police Department.

It will have a daily 5pm check-in and 7am check-out via county-operated shuttles.

Shuttle pick ups locations are:

1) Fullerton Transportation Center on Santa Fe Ave: 4:45pm & 5:45pm

2) Harbor & Orangethorpe 4 corners Bus Stops: 5:15pm & 6:15pm

Walk-ins will not be permitted, and surrounding area will be fenced with on-site security.

Onsite food, facilities and recovery services will be available and domestic pets are allowed.

For more information call: 657-520-9185

Like this: Like Loading...

Related