The students, in Mrs. Byun’s ceramics classes, are making flower bowls, because we wanted to create something beautiful to help the Empty Bowls project.

“It is very heartwarming to watch the youth making an effort to help the elderly. We don’t have very many opportunities to look out for the needs of others, especially going through COVID. I’m very thankful that my students are given an opportunity to learn about community by taking part in the Empty Bowls project,” said Mrs. Byun, “I’m also aiming for these flower bowls to become a collector’s item. Who knows? Maybe someone likes it so much that they put in double donations for two bowls.”

Empty Bowls raises funds for Meals on Wheels which delivers prepared meals to homebound residents of Fullerton who are unable to shop or prepare their meals. Dietitions plan the meals and professional kitchens prepare them. Volunteer drivers deliver meals using their own car. Routes are entirely within Fullerton. Delivering meals takes 1 to 2 hours.

Attend the Meals on Wheels fund raising event Empty Bowls, where you can buy handmade ceramics and support local seniors and disabled people. It is a win win for everyone.

Learn more about Meals on Wheels: mowfullerton.org

Learn more about Ladera Vista Junior High School of the Arts: Ladera Vista

Like this: Like Loading...

Related