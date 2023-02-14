Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and NAACP Branch President Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Unveiled NAACP Square Sign

On Saturday, February 11, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles City and Dr. Cheyenne Bryant unveiled the first national “NAACP SQUARE” on the intersection of West 3rd Street and South Mesa Street in honor of America’s oldest and largest civil rights organization.

“…(We) mark this (historic) moment as we celebrate Black history month, and the NAACP is celebrating its 114th anniversary,” said Mayor Karen Bass.

In honor of the Association’s 114th anniversary, Council Member Tim McOsker joined Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, the President of the San Pedro/Wilmington NAACP Branch 1069. The square is located in front of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, the home church of Joe Gatlin, the founder of the NAACP Branch 1069. Also in attendance was Emma Sharif (Mayor of Compton), Joe Gatlin (Branch Founder), Steven Bradford (Senator), and other NAACP branch presidents.

“When we are talking about history being made and created, we have the first female mayor in the history of Los Angeles California,” said President Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. “Now when you’re driving or walking by South Mesa and West 3rd Street, take a moment to reflect. Across all of our communities, and throughout the One-Five (district), by uplifting each other, we can be stronger together.”

Established in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was formed in New York City by white and Black activists, partially in response to the ongoing violence against Black Americans around the country. They work to ensure the political, educational, equality of minority group citizens and eliminate race prejudice.

The square dedication was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles City Council on November 22, 2022.

