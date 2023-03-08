The Certified Farmers Market is located behind the Fullerton Community Center, where there is ample parking. Every Wednesday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, 340 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton. This nonprofit is believed to be the oldest farmers market in Orange County. It offers a variety of fresh in-season fruits and vegetables, nuts, eggs, honey, and more. There is a new vendor that sells black pearl king oyster mushrooms for a limited time only.
Categories: Downtown, Health, Local News
