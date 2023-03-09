Adjunct Faculty United is Rallying for Healthcare

The executive director of Adjunct Faculty United AFT Local 6106, Dash Johnson, and union president, Seija Rohkea, represent over 1,000 part-time faculty members in the North Orange County Community College District that includes Fullerton College, Cypress, and N.O.C.E. They will be hosting a rally at the next board of trustees meeting to encourage the district to support a proposal for healthcare.

Adjunct Faculty United’s Rally for Healthcare at the North Orange County Community College District’s Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, March 14th at 5 pm. This is an in-person action at the ground level of the district’s office at 1830 W Romneya Dr, Anaheim, CA 92801.

Food, drinks, buttons, and signs to express the need for healthcare coverage for adjunct faculty will be available. After the rally, attend the board of trustees meeting starting at 5:30 pm.

Tuesday, March 14th, 2023.

5 pm is when the rally starts.

5:30 pm board of trustees meeting starts.

Location: The District’s Office – ground level – main entrance – free parking.

Address: 1830 W Romneya Dr, Anaheim, CA 92801.

Free food, AdFac buttons, and signs to hold.

Background information: the district refused our proposal to provide adjunct faculty with the healthcare benefits they deserve. The proposal to provide full-healthcare benefits to adjunct faculty will not cost the district anything. This is because, under a new state law (AB-190), the community college district will get reimbursed 100 percent of the cost to provide full healthcare coverage. Starting in the Fall of 2021, the union was part of a statewide campaign to secure $200,000,000 and pass legislation for adjunct healthcare from the state of California. Union members were sent to Sacramento to lobby state legislators, collected hundreds of signatures for petitions, attended legislative sessions, and executed a public awareness social media campaign. The adjunct faculty union is grateful that the Governor and state legislator listened and provided funding for healthcare.

Now is the time for the NOCCCD to take advantage of this free money that will cover 100% of the cost to provide healthcare benefits for adjunct faculty.

