FOLLOW THE MONEY IN LOCAL POLITICS (recent filings and seats up for election)

2024 ELECTION SEASON: Seats up for election in 2024 are District 1 (incumbent Fred Jung), District 2 (incumbent Nick Dunlap), and District 4 (currently held by termed-out longtime Councilmember Bruce Whitaker). See the most recent required Form 460 candidate financial filings in the Election section of the City Clerk’s page at http://www.cityoffullerton.com.

The information below showing contributions to candidates are from the most recent filings, which were due January 2023 and covered the period from 7/1 to 12/31/2022). So far, only Fred Jung and Jesus Silva have launched committees for the 2024 election.

FRED JUNG (District 1)-: $63,556 (7/1-12/31/2022)

$4900 – George Bushala, Tony Bushala, Commonwealth Fuel Inc, Irvine Company, Jake Sejin Oh, and Luxurros Inc/J’s Korean Cuisine

$4500 – Hyun Lee:

$4000 – Jennifer Hyekyoung Kim, Ayeong Cho:

$3000 – Galaxy Oil: $2500 – 888 Cigar Lounge, Newport Partners, Hyung-Joon Sim (Innoarc)

$1500 – Sigma Petroleum Inc. (Anthem Oil):

$1000 – Oscar Valadez, 10/40 Window Inc, LE03-Awin Management Inc, Townsend Public Affairs Inc, Shelly Eum,

and 8 contributions of $500 or less.

Jung Campaign made a $500 contribution to the 5th District campaign of Oscar Valadez. The campaign also refunded over $7000 to ten contributors.

His previous 2021 filing listed a $10,856 loan to himself and contributions from:

$5000: William Iguchi

$3000: George Bushala

$2500: Gilbert Vargas, Edward Long, Mediwaste Disposal LLC

$2000: Fullerton Police Officers Assoc PAC, OC Employees Assoc, Sharon Quirk-Silva,

$1500: UA Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 582,

$1000: Pacific Trial Attorneys Corp, SW Regional Council of Carpenters, UFCW 324, Mario Marovic (owner Lounge Group), Charles Halstrom (owner Matador Cantina), CA Real Estate PAC

JESUS SILVA (D2) $3242. (7/1-12/31/2022)

Former District 3 Councilmember Silva was forced to step down when the boundary around his residence was moved to District 2 in the last district re-mapping. He reports no contributions for the period on his 2024 D2 disclosure but does list a $3000 charitable donation from his campaign to Tara’s Chance, the local non-profit that aids disabled children through horse riding experiences, and lists $3,242 as the ending balance.

His previous successful campaign in 2018 listed the largest contributors including:

$5000: Mariel Garcia (Core Investments Admin)

$2500: SoCal Pipe Trades PAC

$1000: Tony Bushala, Rendon for Assembly, Int Union of Operating Engineers, Laborers Int Union of North America, and Adan Ortega,

and numerous small contributions of $500 or less.

BRUCE WHITAKER (4) $11,816 (7/1-12/31/2022)

Current District 4 Councilmember Whitaker listed no contributions in 2022. He won his last election in 2020. The largest contributions at that time came from:

$2000 John Saunders (Rancho La Paz Mobile Home Park owner), Manufactured Housing PAC, Western Manufactured Housing PAC, Ahmed Hassan (H&S Energy Inc, owner)

$1,868 Chris Thompson for slate mailers

$1500 Apartment Assoc. of OC PAC

$1000 CA Apartment Assoc., Chris Thompson, JP23 Hospitality, Kevin Pendergraft, Henry Xie (Grand Hotel owner), D&M Auto Sales Inc., Mesa Management Inc, and CA Real Estate Political Action Committee (CREPAC)

and several contributions of $700 or less.

NICK DUNLAP (D2) $0. (7/1-12/31/2022)

Incumbent District 2 Councilmember Dunlap listed zero contributions to his campaign and has an ending cash balance of $1,449.

His previous 2021 filing listed $9,162, and $2,800 in loans to self . Next largest contributions came from:

$2000 George Bushala,

$1000 Tony Bushala, Bijesh Patel of Alliance Funding Group, Care Ambulance Inc, CREPAC, and CA Apartment Assoc.PAC. $750: Manufactured Housing PAC

and many smaller contributions of $500 or less.

His previous 2020 campaign listed contributions from:

$5000: CREPAC $4000: John Saunders (owner of Rancho La Paz Mobile home Park), Lincoln Club of OC PAC

$3000: Tony Bushala

$2500: Rick Roshan (president Pacific Coast Management)

$2000: John Tomlinson

$1000: Police Assoc. PAC, Intracorp SW (Amplify Apt Developer), Dunlap Real Estate Investments. Inc.

SHANA CHARLES (D3) $30,655 (7/1-12/31/2022)

Charles won her 2022 campaign, and the seat is not up for election until 2026. In addition to a $1000 loan to herself, she reports the following contributions to her campaign:

$4900 Fullerton Firefighters PAC,

$1500 Build the Bench PAC,

$1000 District Council of Iron Workers, UFCW 324, Orange County Employees Assoc., Ben Alex, Neil Alex, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation Workers Local 105

and numerous small contributions of $500 or less

AHMAD ZAHRA (D5) $61,004. (7/1-12/31/2022)

Zahra won his 2022 campaign, and the seat is not up for election until 2026. He reports the following contributions to his campaign:

$4900 Fullerton Police Officers Assoc. PAC, Fullerton Firefighters Assoc, :

$4000 – SW Regional Council of Carpenters:

$3738 – PJ MacAllan:

$2000 – SoCal Edison, 314 Action Victory Fund, Kamal Zafar (Petrocal Fuel owner), Deborah Mansuri (Tubular Specialties owner), Dr. Sana Khan:

$1900 – OC Employees Assoc.

$1000 – UA Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union, LA/OC Building & Construction Trades Council, National Union of Healthcare Workers for Quality Patient Care, United Food & Commercial Workers Local 324, Shaisha Farugi, Dr. Faisal Quazi, Lina Feghati (Pacific Towing owner), Adan Ortega :

and the remainder numerous contributions of $500 or less.

JOHN YBARRA (D3) $0. (7/1-12/31/2022)

Candidate Ybarra ran unsuccessfully in District 3 in the 2022 election and has terminated his campaign. He lists $23,677 in payments to himself ($5,862 in repayments of loan to himself, $4000 in cash transfers to himself, and $13,815 in several separate contributions to himself). Although he failed to list any contributions during the period on the 460 form total, he did disclose during that period on Late Contribution 497 form:

$2000 each from CREPAC and Apartment Assoc. of O.C.

$1,700 George Bushala

OSCAR VALADEZ (D5) $40,799. (7/1-12/31/2022)

Candidate Valadez ran unsuccessfully in District 5 in the 2022 election. He lists a $12,700 loan to self and a $4,233 independent expenditure opposing his opponent Councilmember Zahra. Next largest contributions are:

$4900 George Bushala

$2500 Freydel Bushala

$2000 Apartment. Assoc. of OC PAC, Mario Valadez, Gilbert Vargas, Edward Long

$1500 Soco Manor, LLC (Bushala) $1,000 Luxurros Inc,

$800 Fred Jung

ARNEL DINO (D3) $29,201. (7/1-12/31/2022)

Candidate Dino ran unsuccessfully in District 3 in the 2022 election. Largest contributions came from a $10,000 loan to himself and:

$4900 Fullerton Police. Assoc. PAC

$2000 Asian Pacific Islanders for Progress PAC, Chad Wanke (Orbis),

$1,900 Orbis Capital Inc,

$1200 John Saunders (owner La Paz mobile home park)

$1,000 Tom Carpenter, Anthony Bushala

and 18 contributions of $500 or less from individuals with out-of-town addresses.

LOCAL GROUPS TRYING TO INFLUENCE VOTES

FULLERTON TAXPAYERS FOR REFORM Major funding by Tony Bushala ID 1346685 Collected $43,500 Form 497 (9/22 to 11/1/2022):

$7500 George Bushala Sr, George Bushala Jr., Dylan Bushala, Tony Bushala $5000 Fredel Bushala

$4500 Apartment Assoc of OC

$3000 Chris Thompson

$1000 Al Bushala Spent ? The exact amount spent is hard to see since the group failed to file a 460 for the period 7/1 – 12/31/2022.

Members of the group have contributed over $23,000 under their own names to candidates Fred Jung, Nick Dunlap, Oscar Valadez, Arnel Dino, and John Ybarra. The group’s 496 Independent Expenditure report discloses $1,849 spent on postcard mailers opposing Ahmad Zahra and the same amount in support of candidate Oscar Valadez and $6,013 ($2,038 & $3975) in postcard mailers opposing Shana Charles

TONY BUSHALA (7/1-12/31/2022) INDEPENDENT EXPENDITURES Spent $7132

$1,266. Robocalls opposing Shana Charles

$5866 on robocalls and postcard mailers opposing Ahmad Zahra

FULLERTON POLICE ASSOC. PAC (460 (year 2022)

Collected $22,680 from 88 Fullerton Police Officers, (the PAC is a recipient committee formed to support or oppose state & local candidates & ballot measures affecting membership.)

Spent $82,283 In the 2022 Election year, the PAC had a beginning cash balance of $232,199 and an ending cash balance of $149,616.

$20,233 – digital ads and text messages in support of Ahmad Zahra (D5 incumbent)

$4,900 – monetary contribution to Ahmad Zahra

$38,150 – digital ads in support of Arnel Dino (D3 candidate)

$4,900 – monetary contribution to Arnel Dino

$5,000 – monetary contribution to Anne Marie Schubert for State Attorney General

$2,000 – monetary contribution to Superior Court Judge candidate Erin Rowe

$1,000 – monetary contribution to Superior Court Judge candidate Christopher Duff

*In the 2020 election period the Assoc. made a $10,000 contribution to “Fair Elections for Fullerton, Yes on Measure S” (Sales Tax adjustment to support roads, infrastructure, and safety)

FULLERTON FIREFIGHTERS ASSOC. PAC (7/1-12/31/2022)

Collected $63,33. from Fullerton Firefighters (the PAC is a recipient committee formed to support or oppose state & local candidates & ballot measures affecting the membership.)

In the 2022 Election year, the PAC had an ending cash balance of $61,110. Spent $3,225

$975. Banners in support of District 3 candidate Shana Charles

$975. Banners in support of District 5 incumbent Ahmad Zahra

$1000 on political accounting service reports

*In the 2020 election period, the Assoc. made a $10,000 contribution to “Fair Elections for Fullerton, Yes on Measure S” (Sales Tax adjustment to support roads, infrastructure, and safety). The group also supported Aaruni Thakur in his unsuccessful run for City Council District 4 with $14,000 in contributions.

