Young Artists in High School and College are Encouraged to Turn Their Art into a Career!

Are you a student artist with a passion for creating and a desire to turn your art into a business? Are you looking for help crafting a career out of art? Look no further! Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center are excited to announce the Artist’s Business Blueprint, designed specifically for aspiring young artists. The Artist’s Business Blueprint is a workshop series designed to help aspiring young artists turn their passion for creating into thriving careers. The four-session workshop, led by artist and Fullerton College Professor of Entrepreneurship Gary Graves, in partnership with Muzeo, is free and open to high school and college students.

During the workshop, students will learn about the critical elements of an art business, including understanding entrepreneurship, business models, pricing, marketing, sales, and networking. Professor Graves and other guests, including working professional artists, will guide the students through hands-on activities and group discussions, providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to develop their unique artistic style and turn their art into a successful business. Each student will receive a workbook and will be encouraged to lean into their creativity and develop their unique artistic style.

The Artist’s Business Blueprint will take place on four Thursdays: April 27th, May 11th, May 25th, and June 1st from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. The workshop will culminate in a special art show at Muzeo on Saturday, June 17th, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, featuring the works of all the students who participated.

Calling all high school and college students, Visual artists, Sculptors, Digital artists, Painters, Printmakers, Illustrators, Writers, Performance artists, Ceramic artists, Glass artists, Jewelry artists, or other artists are encouraged to register for one of 20 limited spots for this exciting opportunity. Register online at muzeo.org or directly at: https://forms.gle/ZntcSoHcv2YaRPBE8

ABOUT MUZEO

Muzeo is a centerpiece of Anaheim’s Center City and features a variety of changing exhibitions, local artists, special events, community classes, and festivals. Muzeo encompasses Anaheim’s original Carnegie Library built in 1908, where visitors can tour a collection of Anaheim history within its walls. Muzeo is a nonprofit that engages the community in exploring and celebrating our diverse heritage, culture, and arts through creative programming. Muzeo’s galleries are open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM. www.muzeo.org.

