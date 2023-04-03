State of the City: Everything is Great

North Orange County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual fundraiser, the State of the City, at California State University, Fullerton, on March 29. Approximately 150 guests paid $125 each to enjoy Colette’s Catering lunch and listen to several speakers. The event began with a Fullerton Police officer Color Guard, a song by the Darden Sisters, and a short message from Chamber of Commerce master of ceremony CEO Andrew Gregson who announced the officials in the room, including 4th District OC Supervisor Doug Chaffee, mayors and council members of Buena Park, La Palma, Stanton, Irvine, Placentia, and representatives of state offices.

CalState’s Vice President of Advancement, Greg Saks, gave an update on campus development, including new visual arts and business buildings, Nutwood Bridge, statistics on student diversity, events open to the public, the Arboretum, and the value to the economy of having a university located in town. A video followed his address, and next was Farmers & Merchants Bank president Henry Walker who spoke about the history and gave an update on the bank’s health, unlike those recently in the news.

Several people walked out near the beginning of Mayor Jung’s speech after he gave a short glowing biography of each council member, except for the 5th District representative, Council member Ahmad Zahra. “This is the size and scope of the opportunities that sit before us as council members. It requires that we realign our deepest values and commitments to meet this moment. It is a privilege and a responsibility afforded to few leaders, and it is a task I know the four of us – five of us – excuse me are now called to fulfill. I said four because there was an advertisement on social media that only had four of us,” Jung said.

This public action by Jung was even surprising to regular city council viewers who have long witnessed his disrespect of Zahra, including passing Zarha over for any committee appointments or upholding fair rotation and Zahra’s turn as mayor and voting for himself for the second time.

Zahra is Fullerton’s first openly gay and first Muslim council member. He recently won his second term despite the fact that there were many political attack ads funded by a Bushala-backed PAC called Taxpayers for Reform. Zahra also won his seat against candidate Oscar Valadez who both Bushala and Jung supported. Newly elected council member Shana Charles walked out in protest. See her open letter to Mayor Jung here.

The accompanying three videos featured several of Jung’s political donors, including developer Tony Bushala, Jung’s campaign manager Jane Rands, and several downtown business owners, among others, speaking about the importance of the railroad and Fullerton’s excellent schools.

After the first video, Jung told a story about how devastated he was as a child to have lost a reading contest to a girl in his class and how that experience affected his life to always “read that extra book” and energized his intention to work hard to represent Fullerton residents. (Jung’s District 1 council seat is up for election in 2024, and he has already opened his campaign with contributions of over $63,000).

The $20,000 video taxpayers paid for was an excellent PR piece produced by Todd Huffman. Still, it left out the state of our roads, people experiencing homelessness, the fentanyl epidemic, and the lack of affordable housing.

The second video highlighted volunteer committees and service and education organizations. Notable was the absence of volunteerism and contributions by the large Hispanic population, such as Eglith Nunci and the District 5 Woodcrest women’s group, who have had a significant influence on the quality of life by advocating for improvement in parks, stop-lights, safety and crime prevention, infrastructure, and health. They have also spent countless hours organizing park cleanups, doing a census for hard-to-count people, food drives, and community events to inform and advocate for residents. Jung spoke about a new Korean Sister City, international commerce, and the streamlining of Fullerton’s planning department, with an open door for developers. But, unfortunately, Jung’s glowing portrayal of the city contradicts the reality of extremely reduced city employee retention and reliance on temp service employees.

Finally, he talked about Fullerton’s diverse population and how business-friendly Fullerton is. The third video centered on development around town, including the 1.5 million sq. ft. Goodman Logistics Center on E. Orangethorpe at State College Blvd. (previous location of Kimberly Clark), revealing for the first time that lessees of the massive warehouse/distribution property are Samsung, grocery chain Sprouts, and Japanese video game publisher Bandai Namco.

Among other projects featured were Ralph Kim’s new Hispanic Provecho Market on Euclid, the new industrial use of the former Fullerton Hotel by the 91 freeway, the Fox Block on Harbor renovation, the transportation center hotel proposal, and various housing developments. According to the video, the city accepted 1609 new business registrations in 2022.

“We must change to keep pace with the future though our pride and egos can get in the way. We will ensure that every person in Fullerton has access to fair and just public safety, amenities, improved infrastructure, and affordable housing. Our shared values make Fullerton great. I have great faith in our ability to come together and overcome our differences to build an extraordinary future for our neighbors, children, and grandchildren,” Jung said.

A list of sponsors of the event includes Farmers & Merchants Bank, Shopoff Realty Investments, Meta Housing Corp, DIO Real Estate, Hozoro Mortgage, Rexford Industrial, Innoarc Architecture Construction, Jones & Mayer Law, Edison Int, OC Power Authority, SoCal Gas, Stantec, Republic Services, Morningside, Providence St. Jude, GiabitNOW, Fibercity SIFI Networks, Credit Union of SC, and others.

The event was live-streamed and is available on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-lIEjgJI_8

