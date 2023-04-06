The Assistance League seems to have it all with fashion, food, books, and a legacy

There is something new in the Assistance League of Fullerton (ALF) after 83 years of service to the communities of North Orange County. But there is always something new…. Taste of the Town has a new venue at the airport, Hanger 21, on Saturday, June 3, but the same great food from local restaurants, music, casino, and multiple opportunities for gift drawings. Save the date and look for tickets and details at http://www.assistanceleague.org or email info@alfullerton.org.

Come Fly With Us! The Fullerton Auxiliary of the Assistance League of Orange County was organized in 1940 by Mrs. Kraemer of Placentia.

In those early days, The League was active with the Red Cross during World War II, making surgical dressings, layettes, and knitted articles, and aided the USO. The League extended its aid to veterans at the end of the war.

The role of the Assistance League has changed over the years to meet different community needs. By 1949 there were 30 active members and 22 sustaining members. The Fullerton Chapter received its official charter in 1950, though the group had been active for ten years.

The first fundraiser was a horse show. The Chapter’s professional auxiliary ALPHA has returned to the friendly equines with their Tara’s Chance philanthropy. The greatest source of income is the Thrift Shop on Amerige which offers quality clothing and household items at great prices. Not surprising that members still like the original name Bargain Box. In the first year of operation, ALF held a rummage sale, the precursor of today’s Thrift Shop.

Over the years, Assistance League has helped open freeways and department stores, and Knott’s John Wayne Theater. Income was realized from houses of design, auto shows, lectures, wedding receptions, and party events of all configurations. When the new Fullerton Library was under construction, an Assistance League membership list was requested for placement in the cornerstone.

Look forward to more of “what’s new “and “what was” in days to come.

