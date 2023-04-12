REP. CORREA REQUESTS OVER $50 MILLION IN FEDERAL TAX DOLLARS FOR COMMUNITY PROJECTS IN CA-46

Representative Lou Correa (CA-46) announced that he requested over $50 million in federal funding for vital community projects across California’s 46th Congressional District on April 12, 2023.

The House Appropriations Committee only accepts up to 15 projects for consideration as community project funding requests from each Representative—and Rep. Correa worked in lockstep with community leaders to identify priorities for CA-46 constituents that had the highest probability of being funded given new restrictions imposed by the new Republican majority in the House. Rep. Correa will continue fighting for these projects throughout the federal funding process and will work to shepherd additional federal grant funding to community organizations not able to be selected for consideration.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to request over $50 million in federal tax dollars be directed to 15 community projects across the Cities of Orange, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Stanton, and Fullerton—in an effort to bring back millions of our taxpayer dollars to uplift and better our community,” said Rep. Correa. “From supporting law enforcement and tackling housing insecurity to combatting the climate crisis and supporting transit equity, this is a first-step toward monumental investments that will make California’s 46th district better—one project at a time. These fifteen projects represent a future of investment in the fabric of our communities and stand the best chance of being funded in a Republican-controlled House.”

Rep. Correa submitted requests for federal funding for 15 projects that will directly benefit California’s 46th District residents. These include:

$1,500,000 for Nati’s House DBA Neutral Ground , Santa Ana, CA, to bolster its gang intervention efforts across Santa Ana and Anaheim’s most gang-imbued neighborhoods.

, Santa Ana, CA, to bolster its gang intervention efforts across Santa Ana and Anaheim’s most gang-imbued neighborhoods. $9,000,000 for OC River Walk , Anaheim, CA, to allow the City to complete the final design and construction of a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Santa Ana River.

, Anaheim, CA, to allow the City to complete the final design and construction of a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Santa Ana River. $6,000,000 for Center of Hope Permanent Supportive (PSH) Housing , City of Anaheim, for the development of ~90 additional PSH units for persons experiencing homelessness.

, City of Anaheim, for the development of ~90 additional PSH units for persons experiencing homelessness. $2,000,000 for Store One , the City of Anaheim’s Food Services Incubator and Job Training Center, to provide space for micro food-related businesses to receive business planning and development services and more.

, the City of Anaheim’s Food Services Incubator and Job Training Center, to provide space for micro food-related businesses to receive business planning and development services and more. $2,000,000 for the City of Anaheim’s Revitalization of Beach Boulevard to help the City purchase another nuisance motel to create additional housing units and revitalize the Beach Boulevard corridor.

to help the City purchase another nuisance motel to create additional housing units and revitalize the Beach Boulevard corridor. $3,500,000 for the City of Santa Ana’s Alternative Response Program to expand and support a pilot program that deploys trauma-informed social workers and mental health clinicians to respond to non-emergency 911 calls reducing the burden on the City’s public safety system.

to expand and support a pilot program that deploys trauma-informed social workers and mental health clinicians to respond to non-emergency 911 calls reducing the burden on the City’s public safety system. $1,800,000 for the City of Stanton’s Public Safety Center upgrades to fund critical structural and utility-related upgrades in order to continue providing value as a headquarters for the police department to help facilitate the continued safety of the City of Stanton residents and the police officers that serve the community.

upgrades to fund critical structural and utility-related upgrades in order to continue providing value as a headquarters for the police department to help facilitate the continued safety of the City of Stanton residents and the police officers that serve the community. $2,500,000 for the City of Fullerton’s Police Station Historic Rehabilitation & Remediation Project for the remediation of hazardous materials and the restoration of the Fullerton Police Station.

Historic Rehabilitation & Remediation Project for the remediation of hazardous materials and the restoration of the Fullerton Police Station. $2,000,000 for the City of Fullerton’s Well 7A Construction to help secure water supplies for the City of Fullerton for the future in light of the effects of prolonged and extreme drought.

to help secure water supplies for the City of Fullerton for the future in light of the effects of prolonged and extreme drought. $2,000,000 for the City of Orange’s West Orange Park Project to provide much-needed open space, recreational opportunities, and active transportation to one of the City’s most disadvantaged and park-poor areas.

to provide much-needed open space, recreational opportunities, and active transportation to one of the City’s most disadvantaged and park-poor areas. $2,000,000 for the Illumination Foundation to renovate and restore the 11 units at this property to create the Richard Lehn Intergenerational Campus, a project which will serve families and seniors experiencing homelessness.

to renovate and restore the 11 units at this property to create the Richard Lehn Intergenerational Campus, a project which will serve families and seniors experiencing homelessness. $7,000,000 for Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) to create a center in CA-46 to serve as a one-stop-shop for CAP OC’s current and future programs such as essential services: utility and rent assistance, family services, and youth programs, as well as a hub to incubate new programs and a training center to empower individuals for future jobs.

to create a center in CA-46 to serve as a one-stop-shop for CAP OC’s current and future programs such as essential services: utility and rent assistance, family services, and youth programs, as well as a hub to incubate new programs and a training center to empower individuals for future jobs. $5,000,000 for Santa Ana College to renovate existing buildings on campus that are old and not able to support equipment and technology to provide learning environments commensurate with industry standards.

to renovate existing buildings on campus that are old and not able to support equipment and technology to provide learning environments commensurate with industry standards. $5,000,000 for the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Anaheim to expand the Anaheim YMCA Community Complex, which would then be able to host exercise clubs, an open-space area for families, and multi-purpose rooms to be used for senior health prevention, various classes, and workshops, and to showcase local resources and partners to community members.

of Anaheim to expand the Anaheim YMCA Community Complex, which would then be able to host exercise clubs, an open-space area for families, and multi-purpose rooms to be used for senior health prevention, various classes, and workshops, and to showcase local resources and partners to community members. $790,000 for the Anaheim Transportation Network to launch a new, after-hours night owl service that will promote equity by connecting workers to employment centers during late night and early morning hours.

The full list of Rep. Correa’s community project funding requests for FY’24 can be found here.

###

ABOUT LOU: Congressman Lou Correa is a longtime Orange County resident with deep local roots. To this day, he lives only three miles from his childhood neighborhood in Anaheim. He is the son of working-class parents whose hard work gave him a chance at success and who has spent his career fighting to protect the American Dream and ensure anyone can reach the middle class, just as he did. In 2016, Lou was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to continue his work by representing the community he has spent the past 20 years serving, fighting to give everyone access to the same opportunity he had. Congressman Correa is committed to working across party lines to strengthen the middle class and give everyone a shot at the American Dream by investing in education, healthcare, and our fading infrastructure, and has introduced legislation to protect the legal rights of immigrants, care for veterans, and fight against the wasteful spending of taxpayer money.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related