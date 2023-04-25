Marshall B. Ketchum University Hosts Inauguration of its First Female President and Celebrates 10-year Anniversary of the University’s establishment

WHO:

Featured spokespeople include: – Dr. Julie A. Schornack, President of Marshall B. Ketchum University. Dr. Schornack received her optometry degree from the Illinois College of Optometry in 1984 and went on to earn her Master of Education at Pacific University College of Optometry. Dr. Schornack began her time at the university as an assistant professor in the Cornea and Contact Lens Service and was also involved in high-level contact lens research. She joined MBKU in 1986 and has served in a variety of positions, including associate dean of clinical education, vice president of clinical affairs for the Southern California College of Optometry, and most recently, senior vice president and chief of staff for the University. – Dr. Sally Dillehay, OD, EdD, and Chief Medical Officer at ClintrialSolutions, LLC, is an experienced, high-level professional with extensive expertise in regulatory affairs (FDA/CS/ISO), including medical affairs, product development, clinical trials, and the medical device and pharmaceuticals fields. As an industry leader and friend of Dr. Schornack for over 30 years, Dillehay will speak on behalf of the university and provide her insights on life-long learning.