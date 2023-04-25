Marshall B. Ketchum University Hosts Inauguration of its First Female President and Celebrates 10-year Anniversary of the University’s establishment

Dr. Julie Schornack to Be Inaugurated and Address the University’s History in Orange County and its Vision for the Future
|
WHAT:
|Marshall B. Ketchum University, an independent, private, non-profit, accredited educational institution located in Fullerton, California, will inaugurate its first female president, Julie A. Schornack, OD, MEd, on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 am.
The organization will also commemorate the 10th anniversary of the university. The local mainstay established in 1904 boasts two other schools—the Southern California College of Optometry and College of Pharmacy—and provides clinical services to the community from two state-of-the-art optometry clinics: University Eye Center at Ketchum Health Anaheim and University Eye Center at Ketchum Health Los Angeles; with accessible primary care medical services available at its family medicine clinic, Ketchum Health.
|WHO:
|Featured spokespeople include:
– Dr. Julie A. Schornack, President of Marshall B. Ketchum University. Dr. Schornack received her optometry degree from the Illinois College of Optometry in 1984 and went on to earn her Master of Education at Pacific University College of Optometry. Dr. Schornack began her time at the university as an assistant professor in the Cornea and Contact Lens Service and was also involved in high-level contact lens research. She joined MBKU in 1986 and has served in a variety of positions, including associate dean of clinical education, vice president of clinical affairs for the Southern California College of Optometry, and most recently, senior vice president and chief of staff for the University.
– Dr. Sally Dillehay, OD, EdD, and Chief Medical Officer at ClintrialSolutions, LLC, is an experienced, high-level professional with extensive expertise in regulatory affairs (FDA/CS/ISO), including medical affairs, product development, clinical trials, and the medical device and pharmaceuticals fields. As an industry leader and friend of Dr. Schornack for over 30 years, Dillehay will speak on behalf of the university and provide her insights on life-long learning.
|WHY:
|As the organization’s second president and its first female president, Dr. Schornack is inspired by the past and focused on the future. This event will celebrate MBKU’s 100-year history in Orange County, its evolution over time—including the expansion of the university to include the School of Physician Assistant Studies and the College of Pharmacy, and Dr. Schornack’s vision for continuing to provide rigorous and immersive academic programs that teach, train and graduate tomorrow’s clinical experts; harnessing the future of technology; and providing excellent care to the community.
|WHEN/
WHERE:
|– Friday, April 28, 2023
– Inauguration Ceremony including speeches from Dr. Schornack and Dr. Dillehay |10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fullerton Free | 2801 N. Brea Blvd., Fullerton, CA 92835
– Celebration and 10th Anniversary Party | Optional post-inauguration celebration; Campus tours; Entertainment; Food and drinks | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Marshall B. Ketchum University, 2575 Yorba Linda Blvd. Fullerton, CA
Categories: Education, Local News
Leave a Reply