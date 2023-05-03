Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva and former Fullerton Mayor host Young (college) Democrats fundraiser

The Young College Democrats fundraising event on April 28 to raise money for Young Democrats to attend the convention was a success.

“We were raised through a housing crisis that was preventable, a global pandemic that could have been mitigated, and skyrocketing rent that forces us to spend 2/3 of our monthly income just to live. We’re not going to let that hold us back. Instead, we are going to use our experiences to fuel us. We have the power to make a difference and shape the world we want to live in; The history of society has been the history of class struggles, and I believe that we will be able to change that,” said Adrian Meza.

Like this: Like Loading...