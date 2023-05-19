FREE Natural Gas Bill Relief!

Need help to pay your gas bill?

You can apply for relief $$ to help you! The relief will be up to $100, depending on your eligibility. Some (not all) of the eligibility requirements are below:

The natural gas bill must be in the name of the applicant requesting assistance.

The billing address must be the applicant’s primary residence.

The applicant’s income must also be in the required range.

You can also call 1-877-238-0092 for more information.

If you would like to complete your application in person, you can visit an agency near you. See a full list of agencies here.

Information provided by the office of Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva.

