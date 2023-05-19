FREE Natural Gas Bill Relief!

Need help to pay your gas bill?
You can apply for relief $$ to help you! The relief will be up to $100, depending on your eligibility. Some (not all) of the eligibility requirements are below:
- The natural gas bill must be in the name of the applicant requesting assistance.
- The billing address must be the applicant’s primary residence.
- The applicant’s income must also be in the required range.
You can also call 1-877-238-0092 for more information.
If you would like to complete your application in person, you can visit an agency near you. See a full list of agencies here.
Information provided by the office of Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva.
