FAST Swimmers Compete at CIF Championship and Team Hosts Urbancheck Meet by Leslie Brown

Five athletes from Fullerton Aquatics Sports Teams (FAST) competed in the CIF State Championships in Fresno in May. Cera Mallory, a senior at Valencia High School, competed in the 500-yard freestyle after winning the event in the CIF Division 4 meet.

Troy High School sophomores Luke Leon Guerrero and Kevin Yum competed in the 500-yard freestyle. In addition, Ty Leon Guerrero and Theo Sohn, both juniors at Troy, swam on a relay. Also, FAST is hosting the first Jon Urbanchek Invitational meet on June 9-11 at the Janet Evans Swim Complex. Swimmers from around the country are expected to compete at the meet honoring the legendary swim coach and Fullerton resident Jon Urbanchek.

Urbanchek, who has coached numerous Olympians, was a founder of the FAST Swim Team at Independence Park when the facility opened in 1976. The honorary meet will be held in the same pool where Urbanchek coached his first gold medalist, Rod Strachan (400-meter Individual Medley, Montreal 1976), and the most recent, Tyler Clary (200-meter Backstroke, London 2012).

