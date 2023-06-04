School District Notes: May 16 Meeting

Fullerton School District Board meets at 6 pm, 2nd & 4th Tues of each month at district headquarters,

1401 W Valencia Dr, Fullerton

For agenda go to: http://www.fsd.k12.ca.us or call (714) 447-7400

• FSD is pleased to announce that Beechwood, Laguna Road, and Fisler Schools achieved certification as Marzano Reliability Schools! These three schools received Level 1 Certification, meaning they have a “safe, supportive, and Collaborate Culture,” which is the foundation for higher levels of learning. In addition, Hermosa Drive School achieved three certifications, which means the school is focused on developing a guaranteed, viable curriculum where all students have access to a high-quality curriculum. Dr. Robert J. Marzano’s 50 years of education research led to the development of Marzano Resources, which supports teachers and administrators through on-site professional development in all significant schooling areas and educator events.

• The Board approved a renewed Contract Agreement for services between FSD and North Orange County Community College District (NOCCD) to provide training sessions to preschool staff effective August 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

Background: In July 2019, the FSD State Preschool Program received the Inclusive Early Education Expansion Program (IEEEP) Grant. This funding aims to increase access for children with mild to moderate disabilities to the preschool program classrooms in FSD. Providing professional development opportunities will ensure that the preschool classrooms and teaching staff are prepared to serve children with a broad range of disabilities.

Nonpublic School Contracts: Approve/Ratify New Nonpublic School Master Contract between FSD and Joan Macy dba Renaissance Community Prep effective April 12, 2023, through June 30, 2023. The total cost of the contract is to be paid from the Student Support Services General Fund. Nonpublic schools serve those students who cannot receive a Free and Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) within those programs offered in the District due to the severity of the disability or the fact that the student is a danger to self and others.

Approvals and Renewals: Approve Renewal of 2023/2024 Independent Contractor Agreement between FSD & Southern California Sensory Screening, Inc. for hearing screening effective May 17, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

Background: Independent contractors are utilized to provide specific services that the District determines are necessary to meet student needs and are usually a result of Due Process cases. • Approve Renewed Agreement between FSD & Kim Gameroz, SELebrate Good Times, for two full days of in-person, individual, and group coaching to all staff for the 2023-2024 school year.

