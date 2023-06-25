Day of Music Fullerton Draws Crowds to Downtown

Day of Music Fullerton (DoMF) is part of a larger event that originated in Paris in 1982. Fête de la Musique, as it is known in France, was brought to the city of Fullerton by Glenn P. Georgieff in 2014. DoMF became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, bringing free music to the streets of Fullerton annually on June 21.

The Fullerton Historic Theatre Foundation took over the organization in 2022, with DoMF members continuing as volunteers to produce the event. The Fullerton community has a rich musical history that includes native Leo Fender, Jackson Browne, Stacey Q, and Gwen Stefani, to name just a few. Fullerton has many local musicians who play at venues in downtown Fullerton regularly, such as Steve Metzger, Roy Kobayashi Trio, and Benny Chadwick.

Like this: Like Loading...