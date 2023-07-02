BEACH WARNING: OC Supervisor Katrina Foley Warns Beachgoers About Aggressive Marine Animals

Toxic Algae Bloom in Northern California Causes Marine Animals to Move South, Seize, and Act Aggressively

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a beach warning to all Orange County residents and tourists about sick marine animals acting aggressively toward beachgoers. Due to toxic algae bloom in Northern California, distressed, sick marine animals continue to move toward Orange County beaches.

“We ask beachgoers not to approach or touch stranded marine animals due to the potential risk of serious bodily harm,” said Supervisor Foley. “As we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend, it is critical to keep both people and pets away from these distressed animals. I visited the Pacific Marine Mammal Center today, where they continue to build capacity to care for the significant increase in sick and distressed animals. If you see a sick sea lion or dolphin on the beach, keep your distance, get a lifeguard, and call the Pacific Marine Mammal Center Rescue Team.”

Members of the public can call the Pacific Marine Mammal Center Rescue Team at (949) 494-3050. At this time, please view the state water quality website here.

