Summer is the perfect season when the sun shines bright, and everyone feels its warmth on their skin. It is also the time when people relax and enjoy the summer breeze. Whether you’re planning to stay home or go on vacation, here are some life hacks that can improve your summer.

1. Keep hydrated with drinks and fruit.

The summer heat can quickly lead to dehydration, which can cause various health problems, from headaches to heatstroke. To stay hydrated, drink plenty of water throughout the day and start carrying a reusable water bottle around to stay cool. The melon season runs throughout this time, so water-rich fruits like watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe are great to have along with smoothies. Tasty drinks can be made with various ingredients: fruit, yogurt, and more.

2. Protection from the sun.

The sun can be harsh on the skin, so applying sunscreen on the face, arms, and legs is essential before stepping out. Wearing sunscreen with a high SPF can help protect the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. On the other hand, applying aloe vera to the skin for after-sun care can be a handy tool. Aloe vera gel helps soothe the skin and is an excellent remedy for sunburn. The gel also helps prevent skin peeling, keeping the skin soft and smooth.

3. Spend time outdoors.

Summer is a great time to take your workout outside for fresh air and sunshine. Whether running, biking, or swimming, there are plenty of ways to get the heart rate up and enjoy the great outdoors. Just stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and avoid exercising during the hottest parts of the day. Furthermore, planning outdoor activities such as beach trips, hiking, or camping in the early morning or late evening with family or loved ones is the best way to enjoy nature.

As school ended and my summer break began, I started spending more time in nature. I enjoy the outdoors by hiking trails in Palos Verdes and taking pictures of the beautiful scenery. In conclusion, summer is a time when people want to relax and enjoy the sun. With these life hacks, you can make your summer more comfortable and enjoyable. Remember to hydrate, apply sunscreen, plan outdoor activities in the morning or evening, use aloe vera gel for after-sun care, and spend time with loved ones.

