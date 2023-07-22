NOCCCD Board Trustee Bent is trying to ban the PRIDE flag

The majority of community college districts in California have re-affirming the right to fly the Pride flag. Irvine Valley, South Orange, San Diego, Long Beach, San Joaquin Delta, and many others proudly fly the PRIDE flag. Fullerton would be the only CA Community College District to ban the Pride flag, which provides “a symbol of hope and safety” to many students and especially LGBTQ+ students.

“After the OC Board of Supervisors vote to ban the Pride flag, we’re disappointed to see this resolution on the agenda for Tuesday, July 25,” said one professor.

Supporters of the ban proposal say it’s all about being neutral, but the Pride flag is a symbol of diversity, equity, and inclusion, not a political or religious statement. There is nothing neutral about silencing an entire community that has historically been denied the right to exist.

Like this: Like Loading...