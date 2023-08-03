COVID-19 Update: Recent Increase in COVID-19 Activity in Orange County

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) Communicable Disease Control Division is reporting an increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 PCR tests in Orange County residents over the past month. To minimize the severity of the recent increase, the HCA is reminding residents to take preventative actions to reduce the risk of severe illness or hospitalization.

The recent increase resembles previous seasons where the disease activity rises during both the summer and winter months. Additionally, the age distribution of recent cases follows the pattern seen over the past year, with the highest rates occurring among those 0-3 years of age and 75 years and older. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are not currently experiencing an increase.

“To reduce the potential for increased hospitalizations, the community is encouraged to take precautions to protect those at higher risks,” said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, HCA’s Chief of Public Health Services and County Health Officer. “As people spend more time gathering with friends, there will be more opportunities for viruses to spread. If we all take precautions, we can keep each other safe.”

If you recently attended a large gathering/event, traveled, or came into close contact with someone who has COVID-19, self-monitor for symptoms and get tested.

If you are sick, stay home and get tested.

Wearing a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor spaces has been shown to be an effective intervention at decreasing the risk of acquiring or spreading COVID-19.

All individuals should continue to practice good cough and hand hygiene.

We strongly recommend all individuals 6 months and older stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. The current COVID-19 vaccine schedule, including for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, can be found here: Interim COVID-19 Immunization Schedule. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit https://myturn.ca.gov/.

The current COVID-19 vaccine schedule, including for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, can be found here: Interim COVID-19 Immunization Schedule. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit https://myturn.ca.gov/. Adults and Children at risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 disease should be assessed for appropriate COVID-19 treatment. For more information about COVID-19 treatment, go to https://covid19.ca.gov/treatment.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/covid. Additionally, the HCA responds to community inquiries through the Agency’s Health Referral Line at 1 (800) 564-8448, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clinicians are advised to remain informed of updated COVID-19 guidance: Link to CDC.

Like this: Like Loading...