I had the privilege of going on an amazing trip to Baja, Mexico, with my church group FCC and Birch Street Friends. When I was asked to go on this trip, I immediately said yes and was excited but also unsure what the outcome would be.

When we got to La Poloma, it was very different compared to California, and I realized how incredibly blessed we are. The houses in Mexico were mostly built out of old tires, tarps, and anything they could find. We started Friday in the hot afternoon sun until 6 pm.

On the first day, I was painting most of the time. I watched people bring wood up and down. Tires were used on the hillside as stairs to get up and down from the area.

On the second day of working, I was in the house putting up drywall and mudding in the heat. The trip was short, but I learned many new things over the weekend.

By the end of the weekend, everyone had learned something new that they otherwise wouldn’t have if they didn’t go on this trip. I know that if I didn’t go on this trip, I would regret it for the rest of my life, so if you have a chance to serve God while helping others, it’s so worth it.

The family who got the house were so happy, and I learned so much. It was not just a trip for me, it was truly a life-changing experience that I will never forget.

