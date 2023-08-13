James L. Thacker 1942-2023

James Thacker passed away at age 81. He is survived by an older sister, Janet Allen (Thacker).

James L. Thacker was born on April 14, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, to parents Lawrence and Norma Thacker. He was the second of three children.

Jim graduated in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Bradley University, Illinois. After graduation, Jim was employed at Lazarus Department Store in downtown Columbus, specializing in merchandising.

In 1967, Jim met Ann M Strickler. In 1968, Jim was drafted into the Army and served in the Vietnam War, where he spent one year in Support Operations. Upon Jim’s return home, Jim and Ann were married on September 28, 1969.

June 1, 1978, Jim and Ann purchased the Village Art Center, an art supplies and custom picture framing business located in the French Village Shopping Center on S. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton. They owned and operated this custom picture-framing business for 33 years. After a few years in the business, they stopped selling art supplies and opened space for an art gallery exhibiting many local artists. They participated in A Night in Fullerton and in the Fullerton Art Walk.

Jim was a determined and disciplined entrepreneur. Jim mastered the artistic skill of custom picture framing and developed a reputation throughout Orange County for his high quality and artistic craftsmanship. Jim and Ann moved the business two times, each time to a better location in downtown Fullerton.

In 1993, it was the final location where Jim and Ann purchased the property at 529 N. Harbor Boulevard, which runs through the heart of Orange County. Jim and Ann retired and sold the Village Art Center business in October of 2011.

Like this: Like Loading...