Governor DeSantis: Not an Outlier Only a Liar

Enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” –Governor Ron DeSantis

Failing and flailing presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, in trying to tidy up (whitewash) American history, is looking for the bright side of slavery. Not his rational brain, but his rational brain says that some slaves got benefits and skills. He cited learning as “blacksmithing.” He probably didn’t think to credit slavery with developing foot speed and endurance from trying to flee the deferred benefits of being enslaved. Had he, I’m sure he’d have tried to attach the slaveholders’ names to every Olympic medal for track and field earned by African Americans. Credit due.

Following his cruel, cynical, and tasteless logic, why not look for the benefits of other crimes against humanity? After all, some few survivors of the Bataan Death March must have developed endurance which could have served them well after being liberated. Were they tortured? No. Trained.

The Nazi work camps must have created a work ethic in those who survived that served them well in rebuilding their lives after the war. Being packed in together with other prisoners also created lifelong friendships—even into the second generation. Then there are the hither-to-for unacknowledged but scientifically proven benefits of a low-calorie diet. And don’t forget that the women who stitched Nazi uniforms perfected sewing skills that they could use in civilian life.

However, let’s not obsess over Nazis; there are other perpetrators of horrors who conferred unappreciated gifts upon their victims. We mustn’t forget that in moving Native Americans onto reservations, White Americans gave them a sense of togetherness in beautiful non-urban surroundings. At least until we needed the land or found oil or valuable minerals, then they had to go to mostly non-arable isolated areas. But still, they had each other and the benign (or benighted) supervision of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Still, they were able to perfect their quaint crafts to sell at town squares and train stations throughout the Southwest.

Don’t forget the great gifts that Great Britain gave both to India and China. India got English, a unifying language that tied together the chaos of dozens of other (inferior) languages and hundreds of dialects. They created the form, though not the substance, of democracy. What a gift! Makes colonialism so much less of an affront.

China and India both benefited from the tea trade. As for opium, not so much. Great Britain bought (stole) opium from India and sold it to the Chinese for silver. China tried to resist the poison by fighting two wars/rebellions, but Great Britain was committed to conferring the benefits of opium on the Chinese.

This foreshadowed the later poisoning of China by American cigarettes. Addiction is one of the West’s great exports. But the Chinese must have gotten some enjoyment in exchange. Right? To answer that ironic and sarcastic observation, let’s ask how we feel about China’s repaying us by sending over the ingredients for Fentanyl and Tranq?

In the same karmic vein, the West occupied, exploited, and tore apart the Mid East in order to get oil. We got it. This time, it was we who got addicted, and we are still poisoning ourselves, our skies, and our seas. We’ll continue feeding our addiction for some time.

Don’t forget the blessings of spreading our religious blessings around the world. We might have had to kill their mortal bodies, but we were really trying to save their immortal souls. We converted Native Americans to Christianity through a missionary system which was, particularly in California, violent, cruel, and basically a form of slavery. But “they” got the ultimate benefit: Eternal Life!

Finally, there is the “White Man’s Burden,” the sacred obligation to think for those who are inferior and to gift them with our religion, advanced science, and superior civilization. True, some of them (Ok, many of them) had to suffer and die under our “enlightened” colonial rule but look what we sacrificed for their good. We sent fine young men to fight and die for them. And many of our young soldiers and holy missionaries also died of disease. But we Europeans were firm in our resolve to spread the blessings of our faiths and culture for the sake of their souls and maybe get just a little cheap labor, minerals, and diamonds in return,

DeSantis’ disgusting effort to find the bright side of slavery is tragically not out of character or historic context with the stories and rationales with which we have deluded ourselves (but not our victims) for centuries. DeSantis tries to distance himself (slightly) from this outrageous controversy by saying that he didn’t do it. He kept his hands off the committee that came up with the new teaching guide. DeSantis is not an aberration or an outlier. He’s only a liar.

