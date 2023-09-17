28-year-old Fullerton man killed in head-on car crash

Fullerton Police Officers responded to a call regarding a head-on collision at Richman Ave and Orangethorpe Ave on September 15 at 9pm. According to the officers at the scene, a white 2006 Honda Civic was traveling on Orangethorpe Ave at a high rate of speed swerved into on-coming traffic to avoid rear-ending another vehicle going at the speed limit or slower. After swerving into oncoming traffic the Honda Civic struck a grey 2016 Nissan Pathfinder head on as it approached Richman Ave on Orangethorpe.

The 28-year-old Fullerton man driving the Honda Civic was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Orange County Coroner upon notification of the next of kin.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder, a 44-year-old male from Fullerton, and his 8-year-old female passenger, both suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder was treated and released on scene, and the 8-year-old was transported to a local hospital and released the same evening. It was determined that the driver of the Nissan Pathfinder was not to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. It’s unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the driving behavior of the deceased male at this point in the investigation.

Accident Investigators are seeking further information from anyone who might have witnessed this collision. Any witnesses with information about this fatal traffic collision are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Feaster at (714) 738-6812. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

