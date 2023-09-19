City of Fullerton needs your input before October 1, 2023

The City of Fullerton is pursuing an Orange County Complete Streets grant for Harbor Blvd between Bastanchury Rd and Brea Blvd/Valley View Dr. This project would allow for improvements such as installing new sidewalks, improving bike lanes, enhancing lighting, upgrading transit, and implementing traffic calming measures. The staff is looking for community feedback and would appreciate it if you took a few minutes to answer the following survey questions.

Questions below are what to expect on the survey:

Harbor Blvd, between Bastanchury Rd and Brea Blvd/Valley View Dr, is currently a 6-lane major arterial highway with a center turn lane and discontinuous Class II bike lanes. Which items do you think the corridor would benefit from? Choices are (can select all) sidewalks, enhanced street lighting, traffic calming, transit upgrades, and improved bike lanes.

2. As a part of this project, a lane reduction is being considered. A lane reduction is a traffic calming measure implemented with the goal of reducing traffic speed and collision rates while also improving the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. Common methods used with lane reduction include raised medians, painted buffers, installation/widening of sidewalk and bike lanes, pedestrian refuge islands, etc.

NOTE: A traffic study was conducted and concluded there was no expected negative impact on existing or future traffic if a lane reduction were to be implemented. In addition, a 4-lane configuration would be consistent with all other Harbor Blvd segments throughout the City.

Should the following features be prioritized if a lane reduction is introduced? Raised center median, sidewalk, bike lane buffer, and/or widened bike lanes (can choose one or all).

3. The installation of a new traffic signal is being considered at the proposed entrance to the Brea Dam Park, Golfers Paradise, and a potential dog park. Do you think Harbor Blvd will benefit from having an additional traffic signal between Bastanchury Rd and Brea Blvd/Valley View Dr? Yes, Maybe, or No?

4. Please list the top three improvements you would like to see on this segment of Harbor Blvd. (Max 120 characters)

5. Would you like to see the City of Fullerton pursue grant opportunities for projects similar to this one in the future? Yes, Maybe, or No. Provide zip and any comments or feedback you would like to provide.

End of survey.

Like this: Like Loading...