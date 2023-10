Are you getting in the mood for a super Halloween?

Bill Trout sent in pictures of his Halloween decorations. “Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. This year, I created a pirate theme, by far my best work yet, with a very limited budget. Spending around $100 bucks and using curbside finds from our community, I created the below. Check it out in person on the 3500 block of Oak Ave. You won’t be disappointed,” said Bill.

