Union Pacific Trail Protest

People Above Things (PAT) student group organized a protest on September 19, which took place at 5 pm at Harbor Blvd and Commonwealth Ave in Fullerton. Their goal was to advocate for the preservation of the Urban Greening Grant Program, specifically for Union Pacific Trail Phase II.

Despite a recent Council majority vote against the project on August 15, PAT believes that there is still an opportunity for the community to support the initiative, which seeks to create a 0.5-mile multi-use pedestrian and bicycle trail, connecting different parts of the city, enhancing greenery with tree planting and shrubs, incorporating water capture features, and expanding walking space in Fullerton. Phase II of this project builds upon the completion of a prior segment (Phase I) in 2006, with funding from a $1.78 million Urban Greening Grant.

A newly established group, PAT, which stands for People Above Things, is encouraging Fullerton residents to participate in their protest, urging the city to proceed with the Union Pacific Trail Phase II and further enhance the community’s outdoor recreational and green spaces. Their initiative paid off, as the turnout for the protest was massive, with a large population of protesters who were able to voice their opinions at the City Council meeting, which took place on September 19.

Community support is needed. Future protests at each City Council are planned. Make your voice heard at the protest or write to the city council majority at:

District 1: Fred Jung (714) 738-6311 fred.jung@cityoffullerton.com

District 2: Nick Dunlap (714) 738-6311 nicholas.dunlap@cityoffullerton.com

District 4: Bruce Whitaker (714) 981-8474 bwwhitaker@live.com

Only one of the City Council Majority shown above that voted to use the money for some undisclosed project needs to ask to bring the issue back for discussion and then to make a new vote.

