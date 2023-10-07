Environmental Comments Sought On Massive Re-Zoning Program

In an effort to provide for Fullerton’s approximately 7,500 California state-required units of affordable housing, the City of Fullerton is starting a Housing Incentive Overlay Zone (HIOZ) Program to streamline development approvals on 759 parcels, allowing housing in areas currently zoned non-residential. (see full HIOZ: Initial Study: Fullerton Housing Incentive Overlay Zone Program

This would accommodate 35,611 units of new housing, an over 75% increase in Fullerton’s existing housing stock.

Comments are being accepted until the close of business on October 9th regarding what a draft Environment Impact Report should address.

Official City info: 714-738-6884 chris.schaefer@cityoffullerton.com

Community info: 714-729-3019 (call or text) http://www.SaveFullerton.com/housing

More information can be found at: https://www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/community-and-economic-development/planning-zoning/housing-element-update-2023

