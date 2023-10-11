Governor Newsom Signs Assemblyman Tri Ta’s Legislation to Reform HOA Elections and Protect Homeowners’ Rights

Assemblyman Tri Ta announced that the Governor signed his bill, AB 1458, a major reform of the voting process used by homeowners associations (HOAs) to more closely mirror public elections and ensure that homeowners have a voice in their community.

“A third of Californians live in homeowners associations, or HOAs,” said Assemblyman Ta. “Many HOAs are unable to meet the often very high quorum requirements needed to elect board members, leaving residents without a voice. My bill ensures that the voice of residents cannot be ignored and that homeowners will be able to elect an HOA board of their choosing,” finished Ta.

Under current law, a homeowners association cannot certify an election if a majority of homeowners do not turn in their ballots. This often results in board members being able to resist challengers by simply nullifying an election, allowing them to remain in office, often for decades. Because board members effectively act in a governmental role, HOA elections are very important for their residents.

“California public elections do not have a minimum voter turnout required before someone can be elected to office,” added Assemblyman Ta. “AB 1458 will be critical for ensuring that homeowners who take the time to participate in their HOA election process will have their votes counted.”

This is the fourth of Assemblyman Ta’s bills to be signed this year.

##

Assemblyman Tri Ta represents northwest Orange County in the California Legislature. The 70th District includes Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Rossmoor, Stanton, Westminster, and portions of Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, and Seal Beach.

Like this: Like Loading...