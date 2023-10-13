Fullerton School District celebrates the Grand Opening of The Hub Resource Center

Amid a crowd impressed with the organization and vast supplies, Fullerton School District (FSD) hosted the grand opening of The Hub, a resource center located at Valencia Park School, created to provide essential support and resources to Fullerton School District families in need. The Hub opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours of the facility, allowing attendees to witness firsthand the positive impact on the community.

The Hub will offer vital free services, including free clothing, hygiene products, school supplies, and access to vital community resources in one convenient location. The foremost goal is to offer invaluable assistance to families with utmost respect and empathy. The Hub aims to support and empower families in their journey towards success. The Hub is a true example of community collaboration. The items in the Hub are a combination of donations from both the Fullerton School District staff and the Fullerton community. In addition, the adaptation of space and purchase of supplies came from American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) funds.

The intent of The Hub is to make resources available to all FSD families in need; therefore, most items are received as donations. However, specific items that are available only for families experiencing homelessness have been purchased utilizing ARP-HCY funds. Based on limited funding, The Hub is happy to accept monetary support from the community along with donated goods.

The Hub is currently open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment only. To access resources and items, families must be accompanied by school site Social Service Assistants (SSAs) or District Community Liaisons during their appointments.

“We are excited to share this moment with you and showcase how The Hub will serve as a beacon of hope and catalyst for positive change. Together, let’s make a difference in the lives of families in need,” stated Rossana Fonseca, Director of SEL and Family Supports for Fullerton School District.

The Fullerton School District is located in northern Orange County, California, and serves over 11,600 students in grades TK – 8th. The Fullerton School District includes 21 schools, 15 elementary schools, two K-8th grade schools, three middle schools, and a distance learning and home school model. The mission of the Fullerton School District is to work collaboratively with the community to provide an innovative, high-quality educational program for all students in a safe learning environment. The District motto, “Great Schools – Successful Kids,” exemplifies the belief that all students will achieve academic excellence, acquire interpersonal skills, and develop technological expertise to contribute as productive citizens in a democratic society.

For more information, call 714/447-7400 or visit http://www.fullertonsd.org.

Like this: Like Loading...