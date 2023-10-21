Planning Commission meeting October 11, 2023: Short-term Rental Permit for 1850 Edgecliff Dr.

Commissioner Dino was delayed. Commissioner Tudor, Vice Chair Cox, and Chairman Mansuri were present. Commissioner Gambino has an excused absence today.

Staff Presentation and Recommendation

The applicant requests short-term rental approval to allow partial home rental, generally less than 30 days. This property is in the R1 zone, and the process is exempt per section 15301 of the CEQA guidelines. When staff receives applications for short-term rentals, they go through a series of steps. Number one, they look to see if there are any open building permits. Any open code enforcement cases? If warranted, they check calls for service from the Police Department. Then, they have the ability, through a service that we use called Host Compliance, to look at any activity occurring on the property. There were no open building permits or code enforcement cases for this application in this case.

So, staff sends notices to all the property owners within 300 feet of the subject property. They allow those property owners a few weeks (10 days) to provide comments and responses. They can do it either two ways. They can go on to the host compliance website and lodge comments or send them directly to the staff, who will upload them into the system.

Based on staff research and calls for service, staff did determine that there were 12 calls for service to the Police Department between 2019 and the present. I want to caveat that comment because it’s anytime somebody calls the Police Department to register a complaint, and so that’s logged into the system, whether or not there’s a report filed. Then, general offense reports are done. Two general offense reports were generated. However, those are confidential. The majority didn’t cause any reports.

Lastly, staff checks host compliance using a web crawling system to see if any activity regarding a short-term rental includes any time a notice is posted. Anytime it’s taken down, somebody rents out the property. Based on that system, staff determined that seventeen listings were posted and taken down 11 times. Eight documented stays occurred before a short-term rental permit was approved.

Staff did receive comments from individuals. Staff tried to determine where the comments came from. Based on this information, two of the comments were from adjacent neighbors. The other two couldn’t be decided where they were coming from.

The staff did not make a recommendation. The commissioners had three actions: approve, deny, or approve the application with conditions.

Planning Commissioner Chair Arif Mansuri asked, “Are the comments included in our packet the ones from today.”

Chris Schaffer responded that all the packet comments were from the last meeting. The previous meeting had to be canceled because of technical difficulties, so everything from the last meeting was forwarded to this meeting, and no additional comments were added.

The applicants

“To clarify the listings, when we put in the application, we would list it, and the reason we were denied was because we listed it as a whole house. We did the application wrong, which was the reason for the denial the first two times. Christine was the one who was helping us, and we did notify her both times.

We live at 1850 Edgecliff Dr. Our property is 5,100 square feet. We will live upstairs with 2,700 square feet, and 2,400 will be downstairs. And that is the portion we want to rent out for Airbnb. We’re committed to being responsible hosts. To ensure that we select the right guests, we have contacted a professional tenant screening company to help ensure that we have suitable guests to stay in our Airbnb.

Additionally, we have sought guidance from a local realtor, Jackie O’Neill. She’s huge in Fullerton. She did emphasize that showing the right rental will boost our property value. This venture will not only enhance our property but also positively impact the property values of our neighborhood. Also, we would be honored to partner with the City of Fullerton, bringing in revenue and contributing to our community. We are fully dedicated to following all ordinances and requirements to secure our Airbnb rental permit. This opportunity means a lot to us, and we’re committed to following all city regulations.”

Todd Liverman

“I live immediately next door to 1850 Edgecliff Dr. I purchased my home in January 2018 and have lived there for six years. I’m here this evening to voice my vehement and unequivocal opposition to a short-term rental permit for 1850 Edgeworth Drive.

“In the last year, I have submitted three letters of opposition to each short-term rental permit application. My name was not on your list, and I’ve submitted three. In addition to my statements, I’ve included over 25 audio and video files and photos. To substantiate my concerns, I expect each of you to have the opportunity to review the audio and video files and photos as they establish a clear pattern that shows a complete disregard for following rules that would prevent a short-term rental permit. Living next door to 1850 Edgecliff Drive has been miserable for the last few years.

“I have endured constant dog barking day and overnight from their German Shepherd. That has never been corrected. Dozens and dozens of incidents of their dog getting loose and terrorizing our neighborhood. Including multiple attacks.

“Fourteen times, not 12, the Fullerton police have been called to their home. Illegal event planning business that hosted outdoor parties with live deejays. Until 2 am, prevented me from sleeping in my own house because of the parties. An illegal Airbnb business without a short-term rental permit, we endured Airbnb parties. Yes, we’ve experienced Airbnb parties, as you see on the news: excessive noise, safety and security issues, excessive street parking, and overnight parking.

“They’ve also had an illegal car repair business. Most recently, they have been repairing vehicles late at night [with air-pressure power tools]. And tow trucks regularly dropping cars off after midnight, waking us up.

They have zero neighborhood common courtesy with excessive noise after 10 pm, and the worst part, Harassment, intimidation, and retaliation that I’ve personally experienced from the homeowners.

“I have many other concerns that a short-term rental permit would pose to our street and neighborhood’s quality of life, privacy, safety, security, noise, traffic, parking, parties, trash, and city violations [not to mention] decrease in home values. Reviewing the letters submitted opposing the short-term rental permit, you will see a pattern of irresponsibility, lack of respect, failure to fix issues, and a complete disregard for following rules.

The first two permits were denied due to neighbor complaints, not because of a misapplication. That’s on the staff report.

“The Planning Commission can’t fix all the issues and concerns we endure today. Still, you can deny a short-term rental permit, which would at least reduce the potential for additional safety and security incidents, increased noise violations, increased traffic, overnight street parking, and excessive trash. Please deny the short-term rental permit.

Michael Aquino, a retired police captain from the Anaheim Police Department

He had many of the same complaints, adding, “If it is predictable, it is preventable. Their actions are predictable, and issues have already affected our peace, safety, and use of our home and an otherwise quiet.”

Charlotte Aquino

“I request this permit be denied. FICA (the applicant) verbally abused me over the phone when someone used the city’s Hotline Compliance forum to complain about issues related to their AirBnB. She threatened to have a party every night and said she did not care about the neighbors’ peace. She yelled and screamed for several minutes. She had me in tears to the point my husband had to take the phone away. I blocked her phone number from my phone to avoid any further interactions with her, and I told her not to call me again for any reason.”

Ramsey Allusion had many of the same complaints.

Larry Bennett

When I read the staff report, I saw the 12 calls for service. I’ve lived on my property for 40 to 42 years. I’ve had two calls for services when I had burglaries over the years. That’s it. All my neighbors around us were quiet, peaceful people. If we have a problem with each other, we generally talk to each other and solve that problem. That’s not what we’ve experienced with this particular property. It has been a series of intimidations and threats. You know, a couple of our neighbors are rather elderly. One in particular said I’m not coming down there because I’m not making myself a target.

Planning Commissioner Chair Arif Mansuri

We have read all the letters and heard the complaints. And you know, we have all the issues that we have, you know, seen with the police calls and also, you know, having the place rented without the permit and all that. We put a lot of value or a lot of weight on the complaints from the community that would be immediately in the surrounding area. But we are also very much concerned about the applicant’s rights.

My job is not to establish that the applicant is a good or bad neighbor. My job is to establish if a short-term rental permit is warranted. Suppose you have a neighbor that you don’t like. Are they allowed to open up a business in that neighborhood, or, you know, something that is permitted or not?

The applicant, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Most of the issues they have with dark barking and my son helping his friends fix the car have nothing to do with short-term [rental]. I have letters from family members and visitors that have come to my house. And for the record, Todd and Mike both have my phone number, and whenever they have texted me, whether it’s, oh, the carpet cleaners are here, or a car parked outside. Whatever the issue is, we will get it resolved. They’re welcome to text me. I want to have a good relationship with my neighbors. We do text each other with whatever needs to be done. As to the party that they’re claiming that I had, I had two Dulkis. They’re parties that we do pre-wedding for our family or friends. The lady that I hosted it for, Todd, threatened her children. He cursed at them. I have a letter from her which you’re welcome to look at. When Todd threatened to bash my son’s friend in the face, I got a letter from him. I also have a letter from a family member who stayed with us for six months and how horrified she was just to go outside because both neighbors were always following or looking at her, or she felt harassed.

I work with attorneys, and all three of them wrote in these letters about what a good business partner I am. We are here to be business partners with the City of Fullerton. I want to bring in revenue. This is what we’re here for. As far as us running the AirBnB, Christina told us that it’s normal. Everybody does it when they put in the application. It did say denied due to incorrect information. We had a whole house. When they pulled it up, they saw the whole house, and we applied for partial. So Christina did know, and I did tell her, and she said she would put it back in. They asked me to take it down the second time, but I already had pre-booked them. It could not be canceled, but we took it down as soon as the stays were over.

Commissioner Dino made a motion for conditional approval, seconded by Commissioner Tudor.

The motion passed unanimously. Commissioner Gambino is absent.

Unless an appeal is made in writing, the planning, commission approval, or denial of any action on this agenda should be final and effective ten working days after its decision. Anyone interested in making an appeal should contact the Community and Economic Development Department for assistance.

