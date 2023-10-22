Orange County, CA Registrar of Voters Certifies the 2023 City of Anaheim Special Municipal Election Results

Registrar of Voters Bob Page today certified the results of the October 3, 2023, City of Anaheim Special Municipal Election on October 20, 2023.

On the sole question of Measure A – City of Anaheim, Hotel and Event Center Minimum Wage, Worker Retention, and Hotel Worker Safety and Workload Initiative Ordinance, the No votes totaled 23,210, and the Yes votes totaled 11,809.

The Registrar of Voters will provide the certified results to the Anaheim City Clerk to present to the City Council, which must officially declare the results of the votes on Measure A.

Total voter turnout for the election was 20.8 percent. Of those ballots counted, 94.8 percent were vote-by-mail ballots, and 5.2 percent were in-person ballots cast at one of seven Vote Centers.

Prior to certification, a one percent audit was completed to verify the results of the election. The legally required one percent manual tally of precincts examined and manually tallied 1,100 ballots from among two precincts chosen at random. The hand count results were then compared with the election results that were produced by the County’s voting system.

The audit confirmed that the results of the election were correct. Details on the audit can be found at ocvote.gov/audit

A post-election logic and accuracy testing of Orange County’s voting system equipment and software was also conducted last week. Test ballots were fed through all ballot scanning devices used in the election, and all the votes on the test ballots were accurately counted.

Finally, the Registrar of Voters confirmed that the state-certified voting system software had not been modified during the election.

The Orange County Registrar of Voters produces detailed reports focusing on overall turnout, turnout by precinct, turnout by districts, turnout by cities, and more. These detailed reports can be found by visiting ocvote.gov/detailed-results

Quote by Registrar of Voters Bob Page

“No matter the size of an election, my team and I remain focused on serving the voters of Orange County, providing them with equal access to the election process, protecting the integrity of their votes, and maintaining a transparent, accurate, and fair elections process.”

