Toxic Chemicals Detected in Indoor Air Samples at Anaheim Site

Information provided by the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) indicates that several chemicals have been detected in subsurface and indoor air samples at 60 E. Orangethorpe Avenue in the City of Anaheim. Sampling of soil and sub-slab gas conducted in November 2022 and February 2023 by the responsible party and recently reported to the DTSC indicates several of the chemicals detected are considered human carcinogens and/or cause other toxic effects to humans.

One of the chemicals found, Trichloroethylene (TCE), is used primarily as a degreasing agent in various industrial processes. The United States Environmental Protection Agency, Region 9 (USEPA) has identified cancer and non-cancer hazards based on exposure to TCE in indoor air. A specific vulnerable population is women in the first trimester of pregnancy due to the potential for causing heart defects in the developing fetus. Long-term exposure may lead to an increased risk of kidney or other cancers. The detected indoor air levels of TCE within the building located at 60 E. Orangethorpe Avenue in the City of Anaheim exceed the USEPA urgent response category.

Another chemical found, Tetrachloroethylene (PCE or PERC), is used primarily as a dry cleaning and degreasing solvent. The USEPA has identified cancer and non-cancer hazards based on exposure to PCE. The detected indoor air levels of PCE within the building located at this address exceed USEPA’s long and short-term exposure screening levels.

Measures to reduce the risk of breathing in TCE and PCE could include increased ventilation, sealing openings in the floor, treating the indoor air, or temporary relocation. The levels detected at the business may pose a risk to some individuals on this and adjacent properties; however, are not likely to pose a risk to the surrounding neighborhoods or the public in general.

The OC Health Care Agency is responsible for providing this information to the local news media pursuant to California Health and Safety Code section 25180.7(d). The intent of Proposition 65 – Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 is to protect the public and its drinking water resources and to inform the public about potential exposures to chemicals.

A fact sheet that includes frequently asked health questions about Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is available at http://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxfaqs/tfacts19.pdf and https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxfaqs/tfacts18.pdf, respectively.

More information about this site and the related toxicological/health risk assessment can be obtained from Greg Shaffer, DTSC Statewide Brownfield Coordinator, at (714) 484-5491 or gregory.shaffer@dtsc.ca.gov

