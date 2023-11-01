Fire Department Raises Over $10,600 in Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

Every year, Fullerton Firefighters position themselves at the busiest intersections of the city with their firefighter boots in hand to raise funds for their annual Cancer Awareness Fill-the-Boot campaign.

All the money collected through this effort is used locally. During the annual Fill-the-Boot campaign, the Fullerton Fire Department and Fullerton Firefighters Association Local 3421 collected $10,600 to help those with cancer, thanks to the generosity of the Fullerton community! This year, the Fullerton Fire Department hosted a Fill-the-Boot fundraising event on October 14 at the intersection of Harbor and Orangethorpe.

This year, the event is in recognition of retired Fullerton Fire Department Assistant Chief Larry Greene, who served the City for 30 years and is currently battling Stage 3 prostate cancer. Chief Greene, who is undergoing cancer treatment at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, requested that all fundraised monies go to the St. Jude Memorial Foundation, Crosson Cancer Institute, to continue their outstanding research and treatment of cancer patients. Cancer is the most dangerous threat to a Firefighter’s health and safety today and caused 66% of career Firefighter line-of-duty deaths from 2002 to 2019, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

